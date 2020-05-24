Give your feet some pampering with this DIY pack

To prepare this DIY foot mask, you will need some bentonite clay, roughly five tablespoons, some rosewater, a little bit of regular water, three tablespoons of green tea, and six to seven drops of essential oils. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) To prepare this DIY foot mask, you will need some bentonite clay, roughly five tablespoons, some rosewater, a little bit of regular water, three tablespoons of green tea, and six to seven drops of essential oils. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Stress is a silent killer with not just mental, but also physical ramifications. When you are under too much stress, it starts to show on your face and your body also begins to send signals. As such, it becomes important to take care of it, before it consumes you.

This period of lockdown has been stressful for all of us. But, in moments of respite, why can we not do something to lessen the tension? When you are done for the day, instead of sitting down with your phone and social media, why not unwind with a good foot massage? That is right –the secret to a stress-free life lies in the feet. Here is a quick DIY that guarantees to not only help you relax, but also take out toxins from the body by means of a foot mask. Here is everything you need to know.

The feet is often the most neglected part of the body, but it is important to keep it clean. It is said that while it collects the most dirt, it is also the part from where toxins exit the body. Which is why this pack featuring the bentonite clay is just what you need.

It is believed that the clay is derived and prepared from volcanic clay that has aged. It also possesses some essential minerals which are said to nourish the skin and keep it healthy and glowing.

To prepare this DIY foot mask, you will need some bentonite clay, roughly five tablespoons, some rosewater, a little bit of regular water, three tablespoons of green tea, and six to seven drops of essential oils.

Begin by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl that is large enough to support your feet. Add the clay and rosewater just so it becomes a thick paste. If you think it has become too thick, just add some regular water to make the consistency just right. Remember it has to be thick and cakey, but not too thick.

First soak your feet in warm water for about 15 minutes, before you pull them out and pat them dry. Now start applying the foot mask from the bottom of the feet, all the way to the heels, the ankles, the toes and the insides, and the top of the feet. Massage your feet nicely while you are at it. Let it sit for about 30 minutes till it dries up completely. Remember to not move around much. Wash your feet gently with cold water and repeat the process the next day. Do this once or twice a week for much relief.

