Try this homemade mask to tighten your skin

One of the prominent aspects of ageing is when your skin starts losing its natural elasticity. (Photo: Getty) One of the prominent aspects of ageing is when your skin starts losing its natural elasticity. (Photo: Getty)

While we utilise our quarantine time to pamper our skin, it is important to focus on organic solutions and home remedies. Among the many woes is the skin losing its elasticity or elastosis, which is a natural part of ageing and is caused by depletion in the production of collagen. External triggers include sun exposure, poor nutrition and smoking. The lockdown is a great opportunity to give this easy home remedy a shot, for tighter, firmer skin.

Take a bowl and add a teaspoon each of honey and instant coffee powder. Mix until it blends well and apply it on your skin for about 20 minutes. Wash it with cold water.

The combination of honey and coffee does wonders for the skin. It leaves a subtle glow, making your skin feel tight and supple. Honey also has anti-bacterial properties which rid the skin of any dirt and gunk, while coffee has caffeine, which de-puffs your skin and reduces the appearance of cellulite.

