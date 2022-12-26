scorecardresearch
Is an oil mix of ginger, cloves, mustard seeds (applied twice a week for a month) the answer to long, strong hair?

Sesame oil is one of the best carrier oils, according to Ayurveda, said Neha Ahuja, an Ayurveda expert

hair careWould you like to try this homemade hair oil for healthy hair growth? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is not uncommon to come across viral hacks on social media, but it is always wise to double-check their authenticity before falling for them. As such, one such post that recently caught our attention promised long, lustrous, and strong hair by using a mix of sun-soaked crushed ginger, a few cloves, and mustard seeds soaked in mustard oil and olive oil for a week.

Shared by digital content creator Nidhi on her page BeNatural, she claimed that the sun-soaked oil — when applied twice a week for a month — can help grow stronger hair.

Here’s how to make the oil.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kitty/Nidhi (@be_natural10_)

In a small muslin cloth, add crushed ginger, 4-5 cloves, and one teaspoon mustard seeds. Tie a knot to make a potli. Keep the potli in a jar and add choice of oils, like mustard and olive oil. Put the cover and keep it under the sun for seven days.

How to apply the oil?

According to Nidhi, one should apply the hair oil on the roots. Keep overnight. Apply twice a week for best results.

But does this hack truly work? We reached out to experts to find out.

mustard seeds, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, types of mustard seeds, blood pressure, asthma, Mustard seeds are packed with minerals and are rich in calcium, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorous. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Neha Ahuja, an Ayurveda expert and founder of Kaashi Wellness, shared the benefits of each ingredient

Ginger is a good antioxidant that prevents premature greying of hair and makes it healthy, shiny and smooth. Ginger contains fatty acids and minerals, which act effectively against dandruff and improve blood circulation.

Clove contains antioxidants and minerals that could strengthen hair growth and protect the scalp. It can improve the growth and condition of hair, which also helps in hair thickening.

Mustard seeds contain nutrients and omega acids. “So, it’s a natural conditioner that helps keep the hair fresh and nourished. It can prevent hair follicles from getting damaged. It’s anti-fungal properties leave the scalp healthy and in good condition,” Ahuja said.

She further added that sesame oil is one of the best carrier oils, according to Ayurveda which easily absorb the nutrients of active ingredients such as cloves, mustard, and ginger, in turn, promoting hair growth and adding lustre.

However, this combination may work for some and may not for others, warned Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics. “Ginger and clove can cause irritation on the scalp. The benefit of these ingredients is not known yet. There are no studies or even any scientific evidence available to prove how this works,” Dr Kapoor said.

