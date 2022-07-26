scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Gina Rodriguez meets Sadhguru, calls it an ‘extraordinary experience’

"And last night was nothing short of magic hearing @sadhguru speak, answer questions, and inform us about the need for us all to #SAVESOIL for the future of everyone," her caption read

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 2:10:00 pm
Gina Rodriguez, Gina Rodriguez news, Gina Rodriguez with Sadhguru, Gina Rodriguez meets Sadhguru, Isha Foundation, Save Soil initiative, indian express newsSharing photographs of their meeting on Instagram, Gina credited her husband Joe LoCicero for giving her "an extraordinary experience". (Photo: Instagram/@hereisgina)

Jane The Virgin‘ actor Gina Rodriguez — who played the eponymous character in the Emmy-award winning telenovela — had quite a spiritual experience recently, when she visited Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, also known as ‘Sadhguru‘, at the Isha Foundation in the US.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sharing photographs of their meeting on Instagram, Gina credited her husband Joe LoCicero for giving her “an extraordinary experience”.

She added that Joe is actively involved with Isha Foundation — which is a “nonprofit organisation founded by Sadhguru, dedicated towards raising human consciousness” — and that his work “has moved [their] household”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero (@hereisgina)

“And last night was nothing short of magic hearing @sadhguru speak, answer questions, and inform us about the need for us all to #SAVESOIL for the future of everyone,” her caption read.

For the uninitiated, #SaveSoil is a global movement started by Sadhguru to bring about a “concerted, conscious response to impending soil extinction”.

ALSO READ |Katherine Langford calls climate anxiety real; expert suggests ways to deal with it

Joe, too, took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the eventful meet, writing that Gina’s health and joy “are the most important things on this planet to [him]”. “None of us can be healthy or joyful if the soil we walk upon, grow our food out of and ultimately are made of is not healthy and joyful as well. Let us all do our part to care for the health and joy of this planet: our Mother Earth. #SaveSoil”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe LoCicero (@joe_locicero)

In the pictures, Gina, 37, looked overwhelmed and happy as she held Sadhguru’s hand. She was dressed in a loose blue satin kaftan, which had multi-coloured prints all over. Gina sported a makeup-free face and tied her hair in a ponytail.

ALSO READ |Can you tap into the power of the ‘cosmos’ to improve your life?

She was joined by her husband, who looked at her lovingly as she interacted with Sadhguru. He wore a casual and comfy buttoned t-shirt in a muted orange colour.

The Indian yoga and spiritual guru wore a genial smile and opted for his staple long-sleeved kurta and turban for the occasion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Law must be enforced without fear: Oppn alleges misuse of probe agencies in letter to Prez

Law must be enforced without fear: Oppn alleges misuse of probe agencies in letter to Prez

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns
From the Urdu Press

Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?
Explained

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'
From The Archives

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ice Pub
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement