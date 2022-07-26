Gina Rodriguez meets Sadhguru, calls it an ‘extraordinary experience’

‘Jane The Virgin‘ actor Gina Rodriguez — who played the eponymous character in the Emmy-award winning telenovela — had quite a spiritual experience recently, when she visited Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, also known as ‘Sadhguru‘, at the Isha Foundation in the US.

Sharing photographs of their meeting on Instagram, Gina credited her husband Joe LoCicero for giving her “an extraordinary experience”.

She added that Joe is actively involved with Isha Foundation — which is a “nonprofit organisation founded by Sadhguru, dedicated towards raising human consciousness” — and that his work “has moved [their] household”.

“And last night was nothing short of magic hearing @sadhguru speak, answer questions, and inform us about the need for us all to #SAVESOIL for the future of everyone,” her caption read.

For the uninitiated, #SaveSoil is a global movement started by Sadhguru to bring about a “concerted, conscious response to impending soil extinction”.

Joe, too, took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the eventful meet, writing that Gina’s health and joy “are the most important things on this planet to [him]”. “None of us can be healthy or joyful if the soil we walk upon, grow our food out of and ultimately are made of is not healthy and joyful as well. Let us all do our part to care for the health and joy of this planet: our Mother Earth. #SaveSoil”

In the pictures, Gina, 37, looked overwhelmed and happy as she held Sadhguru’s hand. She was dressed in a loose blue satin kaftan, which had multi-coloured prints all over. Gina sported a makeup-free face and tied her hair in a ponytail.

She was joined by her husband, who looked at her lovingly as she interacted with Sadhguru. He wore a casual and comfy buttoned t-shirt in a muted orange colour.

The Indian yoga and spiritual guru wore a genial smile and opted for his staple long-sleeved kurta and turban for the occasion.

