‘What does the world not know about me?’: Gigi Hadid opens up about taking therapy, setting boundaries

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has always been candid about her career and struggles, and has spent a larger portion of her life, including her personal front, in the public eye. However, in a recent interview, Gigi admitted that she is still navigating the way the world perceives her as her huge following has also made the 27-year-old a target for paparazzi and gossip. “I’ve had early experiences where you learn how the world reacts when you share things in certain ways,” she told Elle, highlighting how she is fine-tuning the art of balancing between discretion and disclosure.

The model entrepreneur added, “Sometimes you just leave something feeling like you were taken out of context. Or just feel like you revealed too much, and it was taken advantage of. Whatever those learning-the-hard-way experiences are, you grow a certain skin.”

During the conversation, she recalled Tennis star Serena Williams’ advice that has helped her navigate scrutiny and criticism. “Serena Williams once told me, ‘Nothing stays in the press longer than three weeks.’ You can feel like your life is ending. If it’s a mistake, then it will pass. I think it’s about not taking yourself that seriously and being like, ‘When I am on my deathbed, I’m not going to remember that one awkward interview from when I was 19.’”

When Gigi was asked to share something people wouldn’t know about her from headlines or her Instagram posts, her eyes welled up. “What does the world not know about me? I don’t know. I’m getting emotional [thinking about it]. I think that I’m someone who you have to be in front of to experience. It’s not hard. This isn’t a complaint. It’s more that in my job, you see a lot of snapshots,” she said.

Next, she also shared how therapy has helped Gigi and her sister, Bella, cope with experiences in modelling. “There are different things that we probably both deal with on different sides, but there’s always going to be something that comes together,” she said.

Emphasising the importance of regular therapy sessions, Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist from Kolkata, earlier told indianexpress.com that it is not only beneficial for those who are experiencing troubling times but is also an essential tool for the upkeep of mental health maintenance. “As individuals, every single one of us is a unique and ever-evolving product of the blend of our genes, our environment, our experiences, and our relationship dynamics with others. Therefore, each of us as members of society goes through at least two layers of conditioning – one dictated by society at large and the other by our personal experiences. Both can cause distress in that they can hinder our healthy adaptive responses to the demands of life,” she explained.

For Gigi, setting boundaries is extremely crucial. “Setting boundaries, even if that’s with the paparazzi—going over and saying, ‘Hey, what’s up? I know we’ve seen each other from across the street for five years, but when I’m with my kid, please don’t point the camera this way.’ Sometimes you have to be assertive, and that doesn’t mean that it’s rude. It’s setting a boundary.”

Keeping her health in mind, she sets physical limits for herself as well. “I’m usually taking a nap during my lunch breaks, and I will eat my lunch when I’m retouching hair and makeup after. It’s just something that I’ve had to deal with over the years. Sometimes it’s better than other times,” Gigi said adding, “One of the boundaries I have is that I have to tell my team when I need rest. They’ve always been understanding and encouraging of that, and then besides that, I think I’ve just learned to make it work for me, and what helps me get through the day and do my best.”

