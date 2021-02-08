Gigi Hadid opens up on rumours about plastic surgery, clarifies what made her look different

Gigi Hadid, who became a mother to a baby girl in September 2020, recently talked about how people often assumed she had undergone plastic surgery. The new mother, however, said she has “never” done anything to her face; it was makeup that made all the difference.

The 25-year-old spoke about it as part of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets YouTube series. She spoke about how she had to do her own makeup at the beginning of her career since she did not have any makeup artist.

“When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn’t have makeup artists I would obviously do my own makeup. Now it’s like, people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in these pictures than now’,” she said.

The model talked about how people would point out changes in her facial features. “Like, ‘This has changed on Gigi.’ It’s really like, that’s the power of makeup. Like, I’ve never done anything to my face… I would just put it everywhere. Then it just looks, it’s all one shape.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Gigi has also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine’s March edition, for which she shot just 10 weeks after childbirth. In the interview, the mother also spoke about how she was “a very realistic thinker” and was in no hurry to get back to her pre-pregnancy body.

“I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size zero,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she said, as quoted by Independent.