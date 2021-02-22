Gigi Hadid gives fans a peek into her life as a new mother

February 22, 2021 7:10:31 pm
Gigi Hadid is a new mom, and she is enjoying every bit of it. The supermodel recently shared a series of never-seen-before pictures on her Instagram stories, revealing to her followers little nuggets of her life, involving her daughter Khai.
So while her four-month-old took a nap on Sunday, Hadid went on a photo-sharing spree, sharing pictures from particular dates in response to her fans and followers.
She first shared an adorable photo of her daughter’s feet…
…and then went on to reveal how she chose her nursery wall colour.
In the stories, she also shared an image of her daughter’s playroom, and wrote in the text: “turned half my office into khai’s playroom”.
The playroom has pastel pink shades, a little tent occupied by stuffed animals and a ball pit, among many other things.
She went on to share a few other pictures, including one from January 2021, which has Khai — whom she welcomed with her singer-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020 — wearing a cosy pink Tommy Hilfiger jacket, looking out the window.
The supermodel ended the session when her daughter’s nap-time ended. While neither Hadid nor Malik have shared any image that shows Khai’s face, her mother shared this adorable photo of the little one holding her hand.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.