Gigi Hadid gives fans a peek into her life as a new mother

Gigi Hadid is a new mom, and she is enjoying every bit of it. The supermodel recently shared a series of never-seen-before pictures on her Instagram stories, revealing to her followers little nuggets of her life, involving her daughter Khai.

So while her four-month-old took a nap on Sunday, Hadid went on a photo-sharing spree, sharing pictures from particular dates in response to her fans and followers.

She first shared an adorable photo of her daughter’s feet…

Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

…and then went on to reveal how she chose her nursery wall colour.

Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

In the stories, she also shared an image of her daughter’s playroom, and wrote in the text: “turned half my office into khai’s playroom”.

Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

The playroom has pastel pink shades, a little tent occupied by stuffed animals and a ball pit, among many other things.

She went on to share a few other pictures, including one from January 2021, which has Khai — whom she welcomed with her singer-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020 — wearing a cosy pink Tommy Hilfiger jacket, looking out the window.

Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

The supermodel ended the session when her daughter’s nap-time ended. While neither Hadid nor Malik have shared any image that shows Khai’s face, her mother shared this adorable photo of the little one holding her hand.

Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

