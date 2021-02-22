scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Gigi Hadid gives fans a peek into her life as a new mother

The supermodel took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, most of which were about her daughter Khai

February 22, 2021 7:10:31 pm
Check out the pictures here! (Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid is a new mom, and she is enjoying every bit of it. The supermodel recently shared a series of never-seen-before pictures on her Instagram stories, revealing to her followers little nuggets of her life, involving her daughter Khai.

So while her four-month-old took a nap on Sunday, Hadid went on a photo-sharing spree, sharing pictures from particular dates in response to her fans and followers.

She first shared an adorable photo of her daughter’s feet…

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Gigi Hadid, motherhood, Khai, Instagram stories, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

…and then went on to reveal how she chose her nursery wall colour.

Gigi Hadid, motherhood, Khai, Instagram stories, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

In the stories, she also shared an image of her daughter’s playroom, and wrote in the text: “turned half my office into khai’s playroom”.

Gigi Hadid, motherhood, Khai, Instagram stories, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

The playroom has pastel pink shades, a little tent occupied by stuffed animals and a ball pit, among many other things.

She went on to share a few other pictures, including one from January 2021, which has Khai — whom she welcomed with her singer-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020 — wearing a cosy pink Tommy Hilfiger jacket, looking out the window.

Gigi Hadid, motherhood, Khai, Instagram stories, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

The supermodel ended the session when her daughter’s nap-time ended. While neither Hadid nor Malik have shared any image that shows Khai’s face, her mother shared this adorable photo of the little one holding her hand.

Gigi Hadid, motherhood, Khai, Instagram stories, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid

