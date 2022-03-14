Gigi Hadid debuts brand new hair at the Burberry autumn/winter show

Gigi Hadid recently made a big change to her look. The supermodel, who shares daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik, is often in the spotlight for her effortless sense of style which is a mix of streetstyle, feminine, and elevated basics. She is also a constant at all the fashion weeks of the world, from New York to Paris.

At the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show in London, the model debuted a brand new hair colour. No, she didn’t cut her hair into a pixie or chop it all off — she dyed it blonde with darker roots, a striking platinum blonde, right from the roots to the tips.

Take a look:

Gigi Hadid at the Burberry show by Riccardo Tisci. (Photo: Riccardo Tisci/ Instagram) Gigi Hadid at the Burberry show by Riccardo Tisci. (Photo: Riccardo Tisci/ Instagram)

Of course, models changing hair colours during the fashion week is nothing new. Recently, Kendall Jenner debuted her new hair at the Prada autumn/winter show in Paris Fashion week. She changed her signature chocolate-coloured hair to a coppery red.

If this is inspiring you to take the plunge and dye your hair, too, you should keep the following things in mind:

-Don’t shampoo your hair for at least 48 hours after colouring your hair.

-Do a strand test before applying the colour to the entire length of your hair.

-Use a colour protect shampoo and conditioner.

-Also apply a deep conditioning hair mask at least once a week to keep your tresses looking healthy.

-Use a serum which has SPF for protecting your colour-treated hair from the sun’s rays.

