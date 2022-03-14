scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
Gigi Hadid debuts brand new hair at the Burberry autumn/winter show

She didn't cut her hair into a pixie or chop it all off

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 9:40:04 pm
gigi hadid, paris fashion week 2022Gigi Hadid at the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week 2022. (Photo: Gigi Hadid/ Instagram)

Gigi Hadid recently made a big change to her look. The supermodel, who shares daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik, is often in the spotlight for her effortless sense of style which is a mix of streetstyle, feminine, and elevated basics. She is also a constant at all the fashion weeks of the world, from New York to Paris.

At the Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show in London, the model debuted a brand new hair colour. No, she didn’t cut her hair into a pixie or chop it all off — she dyed it blonde with darker roots, a striking platinum blonde, right from the roots to the tips.

ALSO READ |‘All that glitters’: Keep it sparkly and bright like Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid

Take a look:

gigi hadid, burberry Gigi Hadid at the Burberry show by Riccardo Tisci. (Photo: Riccardo Tisci/ Instagram)

 

Of course, models changing hair colours during the fashion week is nothing new. Recently, Kendall Jenner debuted her new hair at the Prada autumn/winter show in Paris Fashion week. She changed her signature chocolate-coloured hair to a coppery red.

ALSO READ |Three simple ways to take better care of your hair

 

If this is inspiring you to take the plunge and dye your hair, too, you should keep the following things in mind:

-Don’t shampoo your hair for at least 48 hours after colouring your hair.

-Do a strand test before applying the colour to the entire length of your hair.

-Use a colour protect shampoo and conditioner.

-Also apply a deep conditioning hair mask at least once a week to keep your tresses looking healthy.

-Use a serum which has SPF for protecting your colour-treated hair from the sun’s rays.

