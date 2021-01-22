scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 22, 2021
Must Read

Gigi Hadid reveals daughter’s name on Instagram

The four-month-old's name may be a tribute to Hadid's Palestinian grandmother

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2021 7:11:02 pm
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid daughter, Gigi Hadid daughter name, Zayn Malik daughter, Zayn Malik daughter name, indian express newsThis is such a unique and beautiful name! (Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her daughter with longtime boyfriend and musician Zayn Malik in September 2020, has finally shared her name with the world. In her Instagram bio, Hadid has casually mentioned that she is “khai’s mom”, suggesting her toddler’s name is ‘Khai’.

According to news reports, Hadid (25) and Malik (28) had, until today, remained tight-lipped about their daughter’s name, leading to their fans throwing around some names, and dubbing the little one “Zigi”. Previous rumours, in fact, also suggested their baby could be named ‘Dorothea’, after Taylor Swift — who is friends with the couple — released a track by that title in her album ‘Evermore‘.

Hadid and Malik have also been selective about sharing their daughter’s photos on social media — they have only ever shared shots of her hand and head. But this name revelation is being touted as significant, because it purportedly has Arabic origins and translates to “the chosen one”, “royalty” or “nobility,” reports Harper’s Bazaar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Additionally, according to a report in The National, the four-month-old’s name is also a tribute to Hadid’s Palestinian grandmother, Khairiah, the mother of real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

Hadid had recently revealed she first discovered she was pregnant during the New York Fashion Week, sharing with a follower on Twitter she figured she was expecting “the day before the Tom Ford show” — which was on February 6, 2020 — and the only way she felt less nauseous was when she “continuously ate”.

Here’s how people reacted to Khai’s name:

What do you think of this name?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Narendra Chanchal, Narendra Chanchal death, Narendra Chanchal passes away, Narendra Chanchal age, Narendra Chanchal songs, Narendra Chanchal Bobby songs, Narendra Chanchal bhajans, Narendra Chanchal indian express
Narendra Chanchal passes away: A pictorial tribute to the veteran singer

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement