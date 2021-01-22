Gigi Hadid reveals daughter’s name on Instagram

This is such a unique and beautiful name! (Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her daughter with longtime boyfriend and musician Zayn Malik in September 2020, has finally shared her name with the world. In her Instagram bio, Hadid has casually mentioned that she is “khai’s mom”, suggesting her toddler’s name is ‘Khai’.

According to news reports, Hadid (25) and Malik (28) had, until today, remained tight-lipped about their daughter’s name, leading to their fans throwing around some names, and dubbing the little one “Zigi”. Previous rumours, in fact, also suggested their baby could be named ‘Dorothea’, after Taylor Swift — who is friends with the couple — released a track by that title in her album ‘Evermore‘.

Hadid and Malik have also been selective about sharing their daughter’s photos on social media — they have only ever shared shots of her hand and head. But this name revelation is being touted as significant, because it purportedly has Arabic origins and translates to “the chosen one”, “royalty” or “nobility,” reports Harper’s Bazaar.

Additionally, according to a report in The National, the four-month-old’s name is also a tribute to Hadid’s Palestinian grandmother, Khairiah, the mother of real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

Hadid had recently revealed she first discovered she was pregnant during the New York Fashion Week, sharing with a follower on Twitter she figured she was expecting “the day before the Tom Ford show” — which was on February 6, 2020 — and the only way she felt less nauseous was when she “continuously ate”.

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show 🤯 I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

Here’s how people reacted to Khai’s name:

