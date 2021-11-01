Guinness World Records: This giant pumpkin weighs as much as 17.5 adult men!

An Italian farmer smashed the heaviest pumpkin record with a specimen that weighed 1,226 kg (2,702 lb 13.9 oz) — to be heavier than a Nissan Micra car, or about the same as 17.5 adult men!

The farmer, Stefano Cutrupi from the commune of Radda in Chianti, Tuscany, has been growing giant pumpkins since 2008. He presented the harvest at the 10th edition of the Campionato della Zuccone pumpkin festival in Peccioli, near Pisa, on September 26, 2021.

The pumpkin started germinating in March. It was assessed by representatives from the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, who confirmed that the quality of the produce is good enough to be entered for competition, as per guinnessworldrecords.com.

“In my head, I was reliving the whole journey to get to that moment,” Cutrupi told GWR. “At the time of the weigh-in, I had my back to the screen,” Cutrupi continued. “When my friends and the audience saw the weight, they swept me up in celebration. At that moment I knew I had made it. I screamed until I lost my voice,” he added.

But the farmer also had his share of struggles. “In mid-May, the sun started to burn the leaves of the Atlantic Giant plants. From mid-June to mid-August, there were regular temperatures between 33 and 40°C (91-104°F).

“Climate control is a critical factor from germination through to harvest. To allow plants to express themselves at their best, it’s a matter of heating, cooling, shading, misting, watering-feeding when needed,” he told guinnessworldrecords.com.

The heaviest pumpkin comes a year after the largest jack o’lantern, by both weight and circumference, which was verified by Guinness World Records in 2020.

