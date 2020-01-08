How to make ghee an important component of your skincare routine

Ghee or clarified butter has ample health and beauty benefits. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Ghee or clarified butter has ample health and beauty benefits. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Ghee is an integral part of Indian cuisine, right from having it on hot fluffy pieces of bread to warm bowl of lentils or dal, ghee adds a touch of flavour to our everyday food. But, there’s more to this dairy product than this. It’s a goldmine if used properly for your skin.

Ghee has amazing absorbing qualities and thus, hydrates all skin types. It contains essential fatty acids that multiply hydration in the skin cells, thus moisturizing dry and dull skin. Ghee is also considered as one of the most effective natural anti-ageing solutions.

Along with skincare, it is a very useful ingredient when it comes to taking care of one’s hair. It conditions dry, frizzy, and damaged hair, and makes it extremely soft and glossy. A combination of ghee and olive oil or even coconut oil works wonders, considering you use only coin size amount of it.

For skincare

For dry skin

Massage your body with lukewarm ghee to have soft and supple skin.

For chapped and dark lips

Apply ghee on your lips to wake up with supple and soft lips.

For dark circles

Ghee is surely cheaper under eye cream. Massage some of it under your eyes and wake up without under-eye bags.

Repairs split ends One of the reasons for having split ends is also undernourished hair. Apply warm ghee at the tip of your hair. After an hour or so, rinse with a mild shampoo and cold water. Improves hair texture

Applying ghee directly onto the hair and scalp can improve the texture and giving you hair that extra smooth texture and shine. Dip your fingers into it and rub gently on your scalp and hair. Wash post letting it sit for a few hours. Calms the frizz down Ghee is well known to calm the frizz down and make your hair smooth while it also adds shine to your hair. Melt some ghee and apply it while its still warm on to the scalp, wash it with cold water.

