Winter skincare: Shweta Kawaatra shows how to make DIY ayurvedic moisturiser at home

Winters can make the skin feel dry, dehydrated and chapped, making it absolutely necessary to switch to a season-specific skincare routine. You may be applying and re-applying expensive moisturisers, but if its not making your skin feel happy, it is time to go DIY!

Actor Shweta Kawaatra who swears by all things Ayurvedic and natural shared an easy DIY moisturiser recipe, courtesy of ayurvedic practitioner Dr Rekha Radhamony, which is best for winters.

“I’m a sucker for everything Ayurvedic, so why not a moisturiser,” she said alongside a video showing how to make it.

Here’s how you can make the moisturiser.

Ingredients

Ghee

Water

Method

*Take two dollops of ghee.

*Add cold water.

*Stir.

*Keep adding and removing water until a semi-soft mixture is ready.

*Add few drops of favourite essential oil.

*Store in a glass jar.

*Refrigerate it.

When to use?

“Best for dry skin in winters,” she said.

Use it after bath. “My skin is thanking me,” she added.

How does ghee help?

*Washed ghee is said to contain omega 3, 9 fatty acids, vitamin A, D, E and K, all of which are great for the skin.

*Moisturises and delays all signs of ageing.

*A study published in Indo-American Journal of Pharmaceutical Research stated that ghee washed a hundred times does wonders for inflammation.

*Prominent sunspots fade after using washed ghee regularly.

