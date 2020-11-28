Getting freebies can make you happy for a few days, a poll claims

Here are some things that make people happy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

An interesting poll has shown how getting something for free can boost one’s mental health and even keep the ‘glow’ for up to a week. In fact, nine in 10 British persons loved a good freebie and two-third of them believed it led to satisfaction that lasted a few days.

Rather than receiving a gift, people preferred ‘getting a freebie’, mentioned the poll.

The poll, a part of a study by Vision Direct via OnePoll, mentioned how the release of hormones like dopamine with freebies helped people feel happy.

Psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos said, “Dopamine is released by the brain when you learn stuff, and is instrumental in habit formation. If you’re playing basketball and make a shot, you feel great because dopamine tells your body you did the right thing and should remember it for next time. However, dopamine can be problematic – we also get it when we eat, drink, or play video games – all habits that are enjoyable, but when taken to excess not necessarily healthy.”

The poll surveyed 2,000 adults. It found that six in 10 feel the best things in life are free – citing a walk in the countryside, a good night’s sleep and waking up to sunshine which rank high up the order and bring happiness. While 31 per cent of adults said feeling healthy and fit are among the best ‘free’ things in life, a resounding seven in 10 admitted to taking their good health for granted, with eye care, general mobility and a healthy heart most accepted without question.

Karen Foster, research manager at Vision Direct said, “What these numbers show us is that people see healthcare as a boring administrative task. We feel it is our duty to relate to customers better, and in turn, changing the way they see their eye health.”

It also emerged that Brits are most likely to enjoy free food, such as a free dessert at the end of a meal.

Other popular areas to try and get something for nothing included beauty products and services (33 per cent) clothing (32 per cent), homewares (24 per cent) and health products (17 per cent).

