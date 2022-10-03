Plan and start a wedding beauty routine with this expert-recommended timeline

Everyone wants to look their best and to have healthy-looking, glowing, and supple skin on the day of their wedding. But, it is important to note that skincare preparation must begin months in advance.

According to Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, the continuous use of makeup can make the skin more prone to acne and breakouts. “What can be better than using dermatologist-recommended products? You need to take extra care of your skin months before the wedding and make it a routine,” she suggests.

The doctor recommends natural and detox processes for the skin with certain must-have bridal products — along with a timeline — ahead of the upcoming wedding season; take a look.

1. Manage stress: One year out

From the top of your head to the tips of your toes, there’s no end to the list of beauty bummers that are associated with unmanaged stress, says Dr Sravya, adding that many inflammatory conditions, including eczema, psoriasis, and keratosis pilaris, may be partially caused by stress. “As stress weakens the immune system, chronic inflammation worsens.”

2. Appointment with a dermatologist at least six months to a year in advance

They can assess your complexion’s current state way better than you. They can also help you devise a strategy for achieving your dream skin — be it softening pesky forehead wrinkles or zapping acne.

3. Laser hair removal: One year out

“There’s no better excuse than your wedding (and honeymoon) to treat yourself to laser hair removal. It will be worth it when shaving your armpits, bikini line and legs becomes the last thing on your mind,” says the expert.

4. Exfoliate regularly: Eight months out

As dead cells accumulate on the skin, they interfere with light reflection, says the doctor. Regular exfoliation removes dead cells to improve radiance and can enhance the absorption of skin brightening products. “I recommend exfoliating once per week initially, and advancing to twice per week after a month or so if you can tolerate it.”

5. Photofacials: Six months out

“The most popular treatment for instant glow is the IPL machine. It is recommended once in a fortnight. It rejuvenates, removes tanning, and helps with acne and blemishes. I combine this with facial laser hair removal,” Dr Sravya explains.

6. Skin brightening infusions: Five months out

According to the doctor, opt for glutathione IV with other nutrients for radiance and health. “Ask your dermatologist, however, if you’re an ideal candidate for this; not everyone tolerates these infusions.”

7. Nourish your body: Four months out

Coffee scrubs, niacinamide, and AHA body washes. Don’t scrub too much, as it can cause micro-abrasions and lead to spots.

8. One week earlier

Beauty sleep and one medi-facial like a hydrafacial. “A light brightening peel is also applied during this week to make your skin prepared for makeup without too much peeling or flaking.”

9. Two days prior to the big day

Lots of hydration and sleep, and a big smile, the expert concludes.

