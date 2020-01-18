Get your home wedding ready with these simple DIY decor hacks

Happy decorating! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy decorating! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Weddings are nothing short of cultural festivities in a diverse country like ours. In most Indian households, a wedding is seen as the most important event in one’s life. While it is a holy communion of two individuals, it also marks the reunion of long-lost familial ties and celebration of new beginnings.

In the last few years, the concept of hosting weddings at palatial hotels or exotic destinations has become a fad. However, even with such extravagant setups, the value of your home cannot be undermined. For the newly wed, it will always remind them of revelry, laughter and frolic. It is mostly in India where you can spot houses marked with wedding festivities, homes lit up and decked with flowers. Thus, with the constant flow of friends and families to your home, it should look as much of a grand celebration from the inside as well as the outside.

Here are some DIY decor inspirations with an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary ideas for your wedding home.

Add colour to your entrance

Visually, the entrance is the first point for guests visiting your home. Make it grand yet elegant and welcoming. Add warmth by using oil lamps, making rangoli, creating an interesting floral arrangement or using eco-friendly recyclable paper flowers. Add some flowers at the doorway as well. It is imperative to set the tone for an eventful gathering by decorating the entrance space in the most colourful and creative way.

Focus on the most used corner

Pick a space in your house that will be used as a backdrop for your wedding rituals and photo sessions. You could enhance this space with a quick splash of contrasting paint colour. Creating this accent wall will automatically drive focus to this section of your living room. If you are crunched for time, you could adorn the wall with flower and paper decoration in colours that match your wedding theme.

Role of lights

Lights, if utilised in a creative and effective way, can provide your home with a bright wedding feel. Adorn the windows or balcony with a series of lights or colourful lanterns. You could set a series of jars and bottles all the way from the entrance to the guest area – the more the merrier! It will create a more dramatic impact rather than small clusters or one-off pieces.

Chair sashes

To give your dining space an instant yet simple makeover, throw on a vibrant table cloth and dress up the dining chairs using a simple satin cloth or pin the back of the chair with a readymade satin bow in the colour of your wedding theme.

Floating candles and flowers

Mix up the decor with floating candles and fresh flowers to spruce up the corners or tables or even top of the shelves and ledges. Make space where your guests truly feel happy being a part of the wedding rituals. This is a simple yet elegant way to add the wedding vibe to your home.

