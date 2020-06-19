Get your eyebrows just right with these simple tricks

Learn how to ensure that you’re eyebrows are never overdone. (Source: Getty/thinkstock images) Learn how to ensure that you’re eyebrows are never overdone. (Source: Getty/thinkstock images)

Unkempt eyebrows have become a new normal amid the lockdown. With all the risk that people are exposed to at salons, most of us are reluctant to venture out for eyebrow trimming, waxing, haircuts, etc. Bushy, outgrown eyebrows don’t make for a sweet picture as they overpower your face. That is how important your eyebrows are and the reason why you should give them the care they deserve. So, here are a few steps to ensure your eyebrows are at their best.

For a start, learn the easiest of all tricks to get the sassiest eyebrows:

Instead of normal strokes, use flicking motions

The most realistic look can be achieved by using flicking motions in the direction of hair growth. Besides, if you do the brows with a single makeup product using normal strokes, they don’t look neat.

Double-check the tail

The overdrawn tail makes your brows look droopy and your face sad. To get the perfect brows, you need to know where they should end. Place a pencil diagonally near your nostril. Right where this pencil hits the brow bone is exactly the point where the tail of the eyebrow should end.

Avoid overdoing the arch

If you increase the radius of the arch, the eyebrows appear unreal. So if your brows don’t have a very high arch, whatever changes you make to them must be kept subtle. Place a pencil near your nostrils and line it up diagonally over the centre of your eye. This is the point where any arch should go naturally.

Go for fine lines and remove the harsh ones

Brows which are made and not diffused later appear made up. A simple fix is to use a spoolie brush for buffing out the harsh lines with easy back and forth motions.

Start at the centre

By doing so, you can avoid applying too much of the product right at the start of the brow. Excessive products right at the start or the tail of the brows make them look gaudy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd