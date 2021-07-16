scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 16, 2021
Must Read

Get spotless, soft and glowing skin with this two-ingredient home remedy

"Get spotless, soft, smooth, and glowing skin with these two ingredients. Make a simple cream that also removes your pigmentation and dullness," Goswami said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2021 4:30:58 pm
winter skincare, skincare benefits, glowing skin, skincare hacks, indianexpress.com,With this home remedy, get clear and glowing skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Everyone desires to have clear and glowing skin but with our busy schedule, it becomes difficult to maintain a skincare routine. So of you are looking for a super easy, no-fuss home remedy for healthy skin, Vandana Goswami, a beauty blogger has the perfect one for you.

“Get spotless, soft, smooth, and glowing skin with these two ingredients. Make a simple cream that also removes your pigmentation and dullness,” Goswami said.

Take a look at the two ingredients and how to apply them:

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Dahi/curd
1 – Vitamin E capsule

Method 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Take a cotton cloth piece, put curd in it, and remove all the excess water by squeezing it.
*Take the drained curd and put it in a small bowl.
*Add vitamin E capsule and mix it well till a creamy consistency is formed.

How to apply?

*Apply the cream on your face and massage it for two minutes with an upward motion. Make sure your skin absorbs all the cream.
*After two minutes, wash your face with plain water.

Also Read |Get glowing, nourished and brighter skin with this organic face mask

Monsoon may cause unprecedented skin problems unless you deal with humidity tactfully. Curd helps to boost skin health and make it glow. It also improves blood circulation and skin texture. On the other hand, vitamin E is an excellent antioxidant that nourishes and hydrates the skin.

When are you trying this home remedy for clear and glowing skin?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif ethnic looks
Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif : 13 times she captivated us with her impeccable fashion choices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 16: Latest News

Advertisement