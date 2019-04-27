Get rid of dandruff with these useful tips

Imagine yourself at a party in a pretty dress, hair beautifully blow-dried and your friends complimenting you when suddenly you feel that dreaded itch on your scalp caused by dandruff. Dandruff is the result of the normal growing process of the skin cells of the scalp. It is a medical condition in which the skin starts peeling off to such an extent that it becomes visible.

We’ve all dreaded dandruff at some point in our lives. However, since dandruff is a natural process, it cannot be eliminated but can be managed and controlled.

To help you get rid of the itch, Dr Apoorva Shah, leading trichologist and founder of RichFeel shares some useful tips to control dandruff:

*Include plenty of B vitamins in your diet. Garlic and oil of oregano are also excellent for fighting dandruff.

*Alternating hot and cold water on the head increases blood circulation to the scalp thereby controlling dandruff.

*Brush your scalp carefully to loosen scales before shampooing.

*Use small amounts of baby shampoo if you wash your hair daily.

*You can also use some ingredients from your kitchen to get rid of dandruff. A mixture of coconut oil and lemon juice helps maintain the right pH in the scalp and also prevents the yeast infection that may cause dandruff. Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with coconut oil and apply it to scalp and gently massage. Keep for about 30 minutes and then rinse off with water.

*A regular oiling and washing regime should be followed as per the hair and scalp type.

*Follow a hair care regime based on your scalp type. This can be best suggested by an expert.

*It is also very important to use the right kind of products on the scalp to keep the dandruff away.

*Meet your trichologist on a regular basis so that you take the right care required for your scalp.

*Finally, stay away from any harmful chemical treatments or thermal treatments. It is always advisable to stay away from these treatments as dandruff might start or get aggravated following these procedures.

Follow these simple tips and have healthy, dandruff-free hair that you can flip and flaunt. If you have a serious dandruff problem, contact a trichologist immediately.