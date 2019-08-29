Say goodbye to those dark circles with these simple nutrition tips

If you think that watching your favorite show late into the night is primarily responsible for those dark circles under your eyes, think again. Though tiredness, stress, lack of sleep often lead to dark circles, the biggest culprit is your diet. Quite often, it is the deficiency of several nutrients that cause dark circles around your eyes. To help you get rid of them, Avni Kaul, nutritionist, wellness coach and founder of NutriActivania shares a few essential nutrients that will help you beat those stubborn dark circles.

Vitamin C

Advertising

Never underestimate the power of vitamin C. High in antioxidants, foods rich in vitamin C assist in minimising the damage caused by exposure to free radicals. It also increases blood circulation and production of collagen, thus helping restore the skin’s firmness and glow. Sources of vitamin C include guava, strawberries, oranges, and cauliflower.

Lycopene

Lycopene is a highly potent chemical found in several fruits and vegetables. High in antioxidants, it’s known to have various health benefits like improving eye health and overall immunity. It is also helpful in reducing pigmentation, which will in turn help in the reduction of your dark circles. Some common sources of lycopene are tomatoes, watermelon, cabbage, and papaya.

ALSO READ | Ayurvedic secrets for flawless skin this monsoon

Iron

Dark circles, when accompanied by dizziness, tiredness and fatigue could point towards iron deficiency. If you are deficient in iron, the supply of oxygen to the body tissues is hampered. This makes the skin appear paler, making your dark circles look more pronounced. Green vegetables, pumpkin seeds, lentils, and beans are some good sources of iron.

Vitamin E

Advertising

Vitamin E is another wonder nutrient that is extremely beneficial for your skin and hair. It is also filled with antioxidants and aids fight free radicals. Known to help restore your skin’s moisture, vitamin E also helps decrease pigmentation and slow down the aging process. Sunflower oil, corn, spinach, and almonds are great sources of vitamin E.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K is another nutrient that is known for its ability to repair damaged skin and and heal skin’s injuries. Eating vitamin K on a daily basis will particularly help with the disappearance of your dark circles. Turnip greens, cauliflower, pomegranate, and tomatoes are some rich sources of vitamin K.