This two-ingredient facial mask gives an ‘instant brightening effect’

Supermarket shelves may be stacked with ready-to-use facial masks, but the one made at home is always natural and has its own charm.

Agreed Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, who took to Instagram and wrote: “Making a face mask at home can work well for your skin if done right.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sharing the recipe of a two-ingredient mask she enjoys for an instant brightening effect”, Dr Geetika added, “This face mask helps remove dead skin cells and naturally brightens the skin.”

Also Read | Expert busts three common myths around cleansing

Ingredients

*1 teaspoon – coffee

*1 tablespoon – raw honey

Method

Mix the two ingredients and apply the mixture all over your face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Sharing the benefits of coffee for skin, the expert wrote, “Coffee has antioxidant and anti-aging properties that help reduce dark circles, hyperpigmentation, blemishes and lightens acne marks too.”

“This particular ingredient is highly potent in delivering bright, spotless, and irritation-free skin. It works wonders for UV-damaged skin too,” she added.

Also Read | From skincare tips to favourite artwork: Alaya F reveals it all

Writing about the advantages of raw honey for skin, Dr Geetika wrote, “It has antifungal and antibacterial properties and is enriched with antioxidants that help keep bacteria in check and reduce acne. It also has gluconic acid and other alpha-hydroxy acids that gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells. Also, honey accelerates wound healing.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!