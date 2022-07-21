This two-ingredient facial mask gives an ‘instant brightening effect’

July 21, 2022 2:10:04 pm
Supermarket shelves may be stacked with ready-to-use facial masks, but the one made at home is always natural and has its own charm.
Agreed Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, who took to Instagram and wrote: “Making a face mask at home can work well for your skin if done right.”
Sharing the recipe of a two-ingredient mask she enjoys for an instant brightening effect”, Dr Geetika added, “This face mask helps remove dead skin cells and naturally brightens the skin.”
Ingredients
*1 teaspoon – coffee
*1 tablespoon – raw honey
Method
Mix the two ingredients and apply the mixture all over your face.
Sharing the benefits of coffee for skin, the expert wrote, “Coffee has antioxidant and anti-aging properties that help reduce dark circles, hyperpigmentation, blemishes and lightens acne marks too.”
“This particular ingredient is highly potent in delivering bright, spotless, and irritation-free skin. It works wonders for UV-damaged skin too,” she added.
Writing about the advantages of raw honey for skin, Dr Geetika wrote, “It has antifungal and antibacterial properties and is enriched with antioxidants that help keep bacteria in check and reduce acne. It also has gluconic acid and other alpha-hydroxy acids that gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells. Also, honey accelerates wound healing.”
