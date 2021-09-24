‘Riteish and I are super filmy at heart; it’s always fun being in front of the camera’: Genelia Deshmukh

The ever-smiling Genelia Deshmukh is a stunner. Having acted in many films in Bollywood and the southern film industry, she has won the love of millions of fans in the country and around the world, who look up to her and follow her on social media, where she keeps active.

But, just like the rest of us, the actor, too, had to brave the difficult months of the pandemic, having to stay away from the camera, her friends and family, and other loved ones. In addition, there is also the concern of whether she can provide her kids with a normal childhood, given the circumstances around the world.

The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na star recently interacted with indianexpress.com, where she opened up about all this and much more — from her pandemic experience, to family life, the challenge of staying physically and emotionally sound in these times, and what she does to insure her family’s health.

Excerpts from the interaction:

How has 2021 shaped up for you so far, physically, emotionally and mentally?

One thing that will always stick with me is that health is most important. I think 2020 has taught us all. For me, this year has been all about the holistic well-being of my family: physical, mental and emotional. In addition, I continue with my workout routine every morning and stay active through yoga, running, cycling or even trying out something new, like skating that keeps the momentum going for me. The last few months have also brought us closer as a family by allowing us to spend a lot of quality time together. And despite the new challenges every day, this year I found myself better prepared physically, mentally and emotionally.

What has been the most challenging aspect of the pandemic for you?

My family and friends mean the world to me. Spending time with them is what gives my soul joy and helps me enjoy the little things in life. But, with the severity of the things around us, it has been difficult to meet often, keeping in mind all the precautionary measures and the safety of our loved ones. This has been the most challenging aspect. I miss being around them and I truly hope it changes soon.

Apart from that, it pains me to see how my kids and several others must attend school from home. It is sad to see them missing out on all the hands-on learning, playtime with their friends and other co-curricular activities. We have tried our best to spend time with them and plan short getaways, activities, etc., so they do not miss out too much and have as normal a childhood as possible.

ALSO READ | The year 2020 was of realisations and improvisations: Bhumi Pednekar

What have you been doing to ensure health for yourself and your family?

Since childhood, we have given a lot of importance to our personal health. Our boys have grown up seeing that, and now it has become a way of life for us. I believe the good health of my family is my responsibility and I take it seriously. My health routine for my family keeps changing to adapt to the climate and environment, but one of the few things that has remained constant is steam inhalation with Vicks Vaporub. Especially during the monsoon, when I am constantly worried for my family’s health. Vicks Vaporub comes with natural ingredients such as nilgiri, pudina, camphor, and ajwain, and by practising steam inhalation, I know my family’s respiratory health is taken care of. It is my go-to for relief from cold and cough, and something I carry with myself when I’m travelling.

Any fitness tips for mothers, who may be too busy taking care of other family members?

My message to all mothers out there, who forget to take care of their own well-being, is ‘make fitness a family goal’. Once you start including your family in the fitness journey, you automatically start having time for yourself, too, as now everyone is taking out time and investing in fitness.

How do you start and end your day nowadays?

I am an active person predominantly and physical activities are something that I like to indulge in all over more after the pandemic. Despite fewer shoots and meetings, with my sons being home, my days are equally hectic. But whatever the schedule, I start my day with a glass of warm water. That is followed by a balanced, nutrition-packed breakfast with the family. My kids then get busy with their online classes and this gives me some time to catch up with my work and plan the rest of the day. We usually have dinner together followed by some quality family time — be it watching a movie or playing board games.

You and your husband (actor Riteish Deshmukh) regularly post hilarious couple videos on social media; what is the thought behind that?

The idea is to simply have fun and relax. We’re super filmy at heart; for us it’s always been fun being in front of the camera. During the lockdown there were no shoots, and this was the closest we were to a camera. It gives us both some good time together, and above all, makes us extremely happy.

Your social media is proof that you take fashion seriously. How would you describe your style?

My formula for being stylish is simply being comfortable in what I wear. It is about the clothes that make me feel happy and comfortable. I do not go after trends, instead, I believe dressing up as the person you are is the ultimate key to being stylish.

Five wardrobe must-haves for millennial moms…

A pair of blue denims, a plain t-shirt, gym-wear, a nice pair of heels, a pair of sneakers.

A post-pandemic activity that you are really looking forward to doing…

I think that would be going back to work, and I think that we have slowly started adapting to the new normal, which is great.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!