‘Gender norms have changed’: Reese Witherspoon recalls ex Ryan Phillippe’s comment at Oscars 2002

There are women all over this world who don't have an opportunity or an education or the ability to make money, the actor said. (Source: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon)

Reese Witherspoon has something to say about the finance comment which was made by her (now) ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, at the 2002 Oscars. The actor was recently reminded of the moment, which she had forgotten had ever happened, during a podcast.

During the award ceremony that year, when Phillippe and Witherspoon had taken the stage to present, the actor had told her that she should speak before him, because “you make more money than I do”. In November 2006, the couple split after seven years of marriage, and finalised their divorce in 2008. They have two kids together — daughter Ava (21) and son Deacon (17).

During a recent podcast with journalist Margaret Gardiner on The HFPA in Conversation, Witherspoon said: “You’re reminding me of that! I forgot that ever happened. But you’re right, he did say that, and no, it wasn’t scripted. He didn’t tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So I was a little bit flummoxed in the moment, too.”

“There’s so few women that make a lot of money that sometimes they’re shamed for it, and sometimes they are expected to give more and do more and be more to others in the same position that may be a male movie star may not be expected,” she said, adding: “But I do think gender norms have changed quite a bit since that moment in 2000 or something.”

Around the world, conversations on equal and better pay for women keep happening. And while it is encouraging to see women get paid whatever is their due, there are moments when they are belittled for it. In the podcast, the actor recalled that her daughter once came home from school “in tears” over a comment made about money. She said Ava “felt so embarrassed” when her classmates brought up the fact that her mother was one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

“I said, ‘Don’t ever feel ashamed of a woman making money.’ There are women all over this world who don’t have an opportunity or education or the ability to make money.”

“And the more women who make more money, will give more money away, will take care of their societies, will take care of their communities, will do more with that money. So don’t ever feel bad about your mom making money, and don’t ever feel bad if you make money, and don’t feel embarrassed or ashamed if it’s more than your partner,” Witherspoon, who is also mom to eight-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, said.

