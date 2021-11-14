Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are not good with money

Money can be tricky to handle. One could earn a huge sum, but if they do not know how to spend it in the right manner or save it, then it becomes pointless. Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor explains that four zodiac signs are not the best with finances; find out if yours is on the list.

Pisces

Pisces are unable to stop their expenditure because of their incorrigible habit of shopping. They often end up buying a lot of things which they might like on a whim. They continue shopping irrespective of whether they can afford it or not.

Gemini

They tend to give money to other people — be it friends or family — for their personal use, and because of this, those around them are well aware of the fact that they can borrow money from them. Not only that, they are also aware that there would be no obligation to return the same. Gemini, instead of asking for their money, start treating the borrower as if they have done them a huge favour.

Libra

They tend to overspend a lot and run away from the responsibility of saving their money for the future. They commonly spend on parties, travel and shopping. Libra tend to lose money in gambling as well.

Scorpio

Scorpios are not clear on where to invest or whom to help by lending them money so that they can benefit from it in the long run. In order to bring people in their favour, they invest a lot in others. As a result, they have to wait a little longer to get the desired outcome.

But, this poses a great risk because there are chances the other person may take advantage of them and run away without providing them with the expected benefit. They also try their luck to embezzle whenever possible but, unfortunately for them, it hardly ever works.

