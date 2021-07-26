Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh name their son ‘Jovan Veer Singh Plaha’; here’s what it means

Earlier in the day, actor Geeta Basra shared a heartwarming photograph featuring her two children, writing in the caption that she has named her son “Jovan Veer Singh Plaha”. Basra, who was already raising daughter Hinaya with her husband Harbhajan Singh, had shared with fans in March 2021 that she was expecting her second child.

She welcomed her son earlier this month, and then treated her fans to this special first picture of the siblings bonding. “Introducing HEER ka VEER.. Jovan Veer Singh Plaha 💙🧿 ,” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Seeing that ‘Jovan’ is a really unique name, we reached out to experts to learn about its meaning, and what they can foretell about his future. Here’s what we found.

According to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, an astrologer, prophesier, philanthropist, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha is “a blessed child, who will always be victorious and courageous no matter what life has to offer”. “He will be a fortune child for his celeb parents and will only add to their glories. ‘Veer’ in the name suggests that he will be strong hearted and fearless, and we can say like father, like son. A symbol of victory and courage, Jovan is a god-gifted child.”

Jeevika Sharma, a tarot card reader, said the name Jovan means ‘warrior’. “Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, son of Harbhajan Sign and Geeta Basra, carries great potential if he steps into the entertainment industry. He could become one of the greatest actors. Career opportunities will come his way. Also, boys with this name seem to succeed in creative fields.”

She said people with this name are “money minded” and tend to “look for some sort of monetary gain in both personal and professional life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

“As far as love life is concerned, they will find the partner they want. They may run away from relationships, but once they are serious about their partner, they will never leave them. Life after marriage will be smooth, and they will be loyal to their partner,” she concluded.

Earlier this month, announcing the birth of his son, Singh had taken to Instagram, writing: “We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle