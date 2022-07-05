Gay couple ties the knot in Kolkata, says ‘love always wins’

Cheitan Sharrma and Abhishek Ray, a gay couple from Kolkata, recently tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on July 3. The pictures from their dreamy event, which was attended by close friends and family members, immediately went viral on social media, leaving everyone in awe.

Speaking about the wedding, Cheitan told indianexpress.com, “Our wedding was supposed to take place in December, last year. However, my family couldn’t come during that time due to the Covid-19 situation so we rescheduled the event to July. We both have been involved in every single bit of the wedding arrangement.”

The couple at their Haldi ceremony (Photo: Charcoal & Vermillion) The couple at their Haldi ceremony (Photo: Charcoal & Vermillion)

He emphasised that everyone was quite supportive of their choice and decision to marry. “Wherever we went for the arrangement — hotels, the event company, decorators and photographers — everybody was so much involved and supportive. Even our Panditji was very supportive.”

The festivities began with Ganesh sthapna in the morning of July 1, followed by tilak ceremony in the evening. The next day, mehendi, the engagement and cocktail was organised. On July 3, the haldi ceremony was organised in the morning and the nuptials took place in the evening.

The duo tied the knot in Kolkata (Photo: Charcoal & Vermillion) The duo tied the knot in Kolkata (Photo: Charcoal & Vermillion)

For the haldi ceremony, the duo opted for matching yellow kurtas with white pajamas. For the main event, they complemented each other in embroidered ivory sherwani sets.

The pictures from the ceremony speak of the love and adulation the two share for each other. Talking about Abhishek, Cheitan said, “I feel blessed and luckiest to have Abhishek as my husband, life partner and best friend. He is a very kind and amazing person. What else can I expect from a partner?”

Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members (Photo: Charcoal & Vermillion) Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members (Photo: Charcoal & Vermillion)

He asked every member of the LGBTQ+ community to overcome the challenges that they face with confidence. “We all have faced equal challenges. Only we can open a pathway for our upcoming generations who might identify themselves like us. Behind every success, there are a lot of challenges involved. You can overcome these only through confidence.”

He added, “Never look down upon yourself and take pride in who you are.” Stressing the all-encompassing power of love, Cheitan concluded by saying, “Love always wins!”

