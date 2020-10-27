Gauri Khan: Proud of Suhana for standing up for herself

Gauri Khan recently unveiled jewellery brand Zoya's new luxury collection. (Source: PR handout)

Gauri Khan is known for her stylish appearances at award nights and red carpet events, but she admits that it is all about comfort over fashion these days. But she was recently seen making a jaw-dropping statement in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble at the virtual launch of a jewellery collection.

In an email interview with indianexpress.com, the author-to-be talks about her upcoming book, her sartorial choices, lockdown learnings and expresses how she felt when daughter Suhana spoke about colourism in a recent Instagram post.

Excerpts:

You may not make regular media appearances, but whenever you do, you manage to turn heads. How would you define your personal style?

Thank you, but these days it’s all about comfort. The days of wearing corsets are done and dusted. If I had to choose a favourite outfit it would be jeans and a white linen shirt.

You have an aesthetic eye, something which is evident with your work as an interior designer. Do you apply the same philosophy when it comes to fashion? Could you share some tips?

When we work with a room, it’s as much about style as it is about comfort. For me that’s important. Today, at the formal event for a launch, I’m wearing a Gaurav Gupta gown that’s very stylish but also very comfortable. And a statement necklace adds a nice touch of glamour to complete the look.

You recently unveiled jewellery brand Zoya’s new luxury collection. Are you a jewellery person? If yes, what is your preferred style?

We have launched Rooted by Zoya. It’s a beautiful collection with designs inspired by rainforests that are a lovely metaphor for the resilience of the feminine spirit. My taste in jewellery is minimalistic. I like jewellery that is contemporary and modern.

Do you have any jewellery/accessory tricks up your sleeve?

It is important to be selective when it comes to accessorising and wearing jewellery. I suggest keeping it uncluttered and letting one piece be the focus.

The pandemic has affected everyone in some way. What has its biggest impact on you?

The pandemic has taught me patience! I was also able to devote time to my art — abstract art mostly — watercolours on paper and acrylic on canvas.

The lockdown also provided the opportunity to spend time with family. How was it to have everyone together, especially with Shah Rukh (who is busy with his shooting schedules), for so long?

We spent a lot of time together as a family, which is otherwise not possible, given everyone’s schedule. So that’s been nice.

You have also recently announced your debut book. What prompted the idea?

Gauri Khan Designs has grown over the years and I wanted to document all the design work that I have done over the years. It has images of all my projects and I hope it helps others who are starting out as interior designers.

If there is just one jewellery/accessory you could wear on a day, what would that be and why?

My grandmother’s ring. I loved it growing up; it seemed larger than life with all its colours. Either I am wearing it or it is in my bag, but it is always with me.

Your daughter recently spoke about colourism, something a lot of actors have also spoken about — but is still rampant in the film industry and otherwise. What is your take on it?

I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself.

Five things you would not step out without/one will always find in your handbag?

My phone. That’s the one thing always with me.

A lot of people used the last six months to learn a new hobby, get back to an old one, introspect; what has kept you busy?

We have been designing a beautiful new festive collection of marble gifts for Arnaya. There are candle-stands and faces which will make a beautiful addition to any home.

