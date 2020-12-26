Gauahar Khan ensures Zaid Darbar looks perfect for nikah; watch video

In the season of weddings, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar solemnised their togetherness with a lavish nikah ceremony. On the day, they both wore creations from the Pakistani label Laam. The Instagram handle of the brand shared several pictures of the couple but there is a video that really has our attention.

Presumably in the moments prior to the wedding, Khan can be seen helming the responsibility of doing her groom’s makeup. Sharing it, Laam wrote, “Isn’t this the cutest thing ever?😍 #GauaharKhan ensuring that her groom, #ZaidDarbar , looks nothing less than perfect on their big day!” And we absolutely agree. It is heartening to see her taking it upon herself to ensure both look perfect on the day and at the same time shatter gender stereotypes.

Check out the video here.

For their nikah, Khan was seen looking regal in an ivory colour sharara. The ensemble stood out for the deep U-neck and the intricate detailing with ivory threadwork. It was encrusted with little pearls and beads. The look was completed with a golden dupatta. On the other hand, Zaid was seen in a cream coloured sherwani. This was paired with an intricate dupatta featuring gota pati border and mirror work.

What do you think of their looks?

