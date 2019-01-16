Grow a green thumb with these easy and effective gardening tips

Gardening, if done right, has several benefits. You enjoy a luscious green space at your home and can also grow your own herbs and vegetables. With the growing amount of pollution, keeping plants at your home can also help in purifying the indoor air.

Advertising

If you want to add a touch of green to your space but don’t know how to, we have curated some tips and tricks that will help you grow a green thumb and are worth trying out.

Mess equals to stress

It is important to not go crazy while buying saplings or flower pots. Read up on different types of plants so that you can get an idea of what to start with and what will be most feasible with your lifestyle. Also, choose quality mud and pots that won’t require too much of your attention. If you have a large space, then go for pavers that don’t need to be cleaned constantly.

Ferns never go wrong

Advertising

Ferns are the best option for houseplants and with many types and growth patterns ferns have to offer, you can choose what suits your taste. Ferns’ ruffled foliage adds texture and green colour to any corner of a room and is actually known to help in cleansing the air in your home.

Smart gardening

There are a bunch of concrete pots and vessels available in the market which can be used for placing plants in small spaces.

Colourful foliage

Instagram has enough pictures of green spaces that show how colour and textures in plants are gaining popularity. And in 2019, it is expected to only grow further. Take a look here.

Gardening by the moon

Science suggests that the moon has an effect on soil moisture. Along with this, it is also believed that the phase of the moon affects the harvesting time.

Advertising

Grow a beautiful garden with these handy tips.