Do you wish to build a lush green indoor jungle? Here are some tips

As we get accustomed to the ever-increasing concrete jungle, creating a little green space inside the house has almost turn into a necessity. Climate change and environmental crisis have become so severe that school children like Greta Thunberg are moving out of their classrooms to save the world. While we all dream of making the environment clean and better, planting trees indoors can be a good place to start.

Although it might not look like a ‘rocket science’ project, a little negligence can harm the plants. Indoor plants certainly help increase the oxygen level in your home and also boost the mood of your space by keeping things fresh and lively. But, you need to be a domestic goddess in possession of a green thumb to make these plant grow, so that your home turns into a lush jungle.

Here are some hacks and tips to help your plant grown indoors:

* Don’t over-water your plants: Every plant needs a different amount of water depending on the level of humidity in the air. Until the soil gets dry, watering the plants can decay the roots, so be watchful.

* Place them correctly: It’s necessary to pay attention to the sun rays your home is receiving; place the plant accordingly. If the plant requires less sunlight, place it indoor. Otherwise, it should be placed outside or near the window at a much warmer spot.

* Check the soil: Dark red soil would have higher levels of nutrients to help your plants thrive. You also need to aerate the top soil once in ten days by shuffling it around with a stick or a fork. Also, fertilize your pots every two months. That will give a boost to their health.

* DIY kitchen waste: Don’t throw away drained tea leaves, coffee grounds, powdered eggshells, banana peels that provide with useful nutrients. You can also reuse the water that you have used to wash grains, lentils and veggies.

* Talk to them: “The secret to improved plant breeding, apart from scientific knowledge, is love,” horticulturist and botanist Luther Burbank once said. Talking to plants helps them grow faster. In fact, it has been found that plants grow even faster to the sound of a female voice.

* Weed out: Keep an eye out for weeds, bugs, caterpillars and other insects that weaken plants or leaves. You can spray neem oil mixed with some water to prevent fungicides on them.

