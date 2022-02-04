Ganesha Jayanti 2022: Date, puja timings, and significance of this auspicious day

Ganesha Jayanti 2022: Celebrated mostly by the Hindu community around the world, Ganesha Jayanti marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, who is hailed as the remover of obstacles. The Drik Panchang states that according to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on ‘Shukla Chaturthi‘ during the month of ‘Magha‘ — a lunar month. As such, it falls anytime in the months of January or February, as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year, it is being celebrated today, February 4.

The Drik Panchang adds that the ‘Madhyanha‘ Ganesha puja muhurat is from 11.30 am to 01.41 pm, and time to avoid moon sightings is between 09.23 am and 09.23 pm. The chaturthi tithi begins at 04.38 am on February 4, 2022 and ends at 03.47 am on February 5, 2022.

The significance of this day

The auspicious is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is mostly observed in Maharashtra and the coastal region of Konkan. In the rest of the country, the birth anniversary of Ganesha is celebrated during the ‘Bhadrapada‘ month as Ganesha Chaturthi.

According to the Drik Panchang, the ‘Madhyahna Vyapini Purvaviddha Chaturthi‘ — similar to Ganesha Chaturthi — is celebrated as Ganesha Jayanti.

It should be known that Ganesha Chaturthi is also a revered festival in Maharashtra, which is celebrated with a lot of pomp. But, it is not observed as the birth anniversary of Ganesha; instead Ganesha Jayanti during Magha month is marked as the Lord’s birthday.

In the state of Maharashtra, Ganesha Jayanti is also known as ‘Magha Shukla Chaturthi’, ‘Til Kund Chaturthi’ and ‘Varad Chaturthi’.

We wish you and your loved ones the very best on this auspicious day!

