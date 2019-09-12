Ganesh Visarjan 2019 Live Updates: India bids adieu to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan (Ganpati Visarjan) 2019 Live Updates: When Lord Ganesh came home, it was celebrated with much fanfare, and now as he bids adieu, it is being celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm with the belief that he will come back again next year. Anant Chaturthi, the festival which marks the end of the 10-day long Ganesha Festival draws a huge crowd of devotees.

People say goodbye to their favourite Lord Ganesha with a heavy heart, accompanied by nostalgia and a lot of emotion. The festival begins with Pranapratishhtha, that involves chanting of mantras by a priest. This is followed by a ritual, which includes the 16-step Shodashopachara Puja, where the elephant god’s favourite dishes are offered to the idol. These include modak, shrikhand, coconut rice, motichoor laddoo, payasam, and medu vada.

Mumbai is popular for hosting some of the most famous Ganpati festivals and mandals. Even Bollywood celebrities come together and celebrate this festival. People who live far away from their home often go back to celebrate and get together with their families.