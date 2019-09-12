Toggle Menu
Ganesh Visarjan 2019 Live Updates: India bids adieu to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2019 (Ganpati Visarjan) Mumbai Live, Wishes Images, Photos, Muhurat, Timings Today Live Updates: Mumbai is popular for hosting some of the most famous Ganpati festivals and mandals.

Ganesh Visarjan (Ganpati Visarjan) 2019 Live Updates: People say goodbye to their favourite Lord Ganesha with a heavy heart. (Express Photo)

Ganesh Visarjan (Ganpati Visarjan) 2019 Live Updates: When Lord Ganesh came home, it was celebrated with much fanfare, and now as he bids adieu, it is being celebrated across the country with much enthusiasm with the belief that he will come back again next year. Anant Chaturthi, the festival which marks the end of the 10-day long Ganesha Festival draws a huge crowd of devotees.

People say goodbye to their favourite Lord Ganesha with a heavy heart, accompanied by nostalgia and a lot of emotion. The festival begins with Pranapratishhtha, that involves chanting of mantras by a priest. This is followed by a ritual, which includes the 16-step Shodashopachara Puja, where the elephant god’s favourite dishes are offered to the idol. These include modak, shrikhand, coconut rice, motichoor laddoo, payasam, and medu vada.

Mumbai is popular for hosting some of the most famous Ganpati festivals and mandals. Even Bollywood celebrities come together and celebrate this festival. People who live far away from their home often go back to celebrate and get together with their families.

Actor Sharaddha Kapoor was spotted in a yellow and white kurta and palazzo set for Ganesh Visarjan. She was seen along with her parents — Shivangi Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Sharing a video on Instagram, the actor said: "Bidding HIM adieu is always hard... Our Gannu Raja is on His way... and we’re sending Him off in style (rain, notwithstanding) with a promise that He’ll be back next year❤🙏🏼
Ganpati Bappa... Morya!🌺
Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya!"
(Photo: APH Images)
Devotees play drums as idols of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are carried on a cart to a place of worship during start of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 2, 2019. (Source: File Photo)

The festival ends with a ritual called Uttarpuja, which involves bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. After this, the statue of Ganesha is immersed in water, known as Ganpati Visarjan. Slogans like ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ are shouted by devotees to pay respect to Ganesha in keeping with the spirit of celebrations as they bid a revered farewell.

