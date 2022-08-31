scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Ten-day Ganesh festival begins with chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

The public celebration of the festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilise the masses.

ganesh chaturthiGanesh Chaturthi festival begins today (Source: Express Photo by Jithendra M)

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations.

The idols of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles (`vighna-harta’), will be installed in homes across the state with pomp and gaiety.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The pandemic-induced restrictions, now lifted, had curtailed the celebration in the last two years, hence the public celebration of the festival in roadside Ganesh pandals is expected to be on a bigger scale this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

The public celebration of the festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilize the masses.

Ganesh mandals in Mumbai and other major cities of Maharashtra took large idols in processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats to their pandals in the last few days.

Household Ganpatis were brought mostly on Tuesday night or in the morning with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Advertisement
Also Read |Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos

Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items.

Political leaders and film and television personalities also welcomed the deity to their homes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:40:03 am
Next Story

‘Not one vote common with BJP’: Ghulam Nabi Azad sets the ground ahead of J&K visit

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics
Delhi Confidential

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics

Premium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photographs, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photos, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pics, devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, indian express news
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees usher in idols, pray fervently to mark the 11-day festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement