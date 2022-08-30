Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, and Mantra

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Process: The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity, according to Hindu customs.

Puja timings

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 31 and will conclude on September 9. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, which will fall on August 30, 2022.

Although the festival is celebrated with much fervour and holds significance all over India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the tithi begins at 03:33 pm on August 30 and ends at 03:22 pm on August 31. On this day, people perform their religious duties of cleaning the temple in their house, offering durva ghas, ladoos and modaks to Lord Ganesh, and completing the worship with an aarti.

The most appropriate time for the Ganesha Puja is Madhyana Kaala and the Shubh Muhurat will last for 2 hours and 33 minutes between 11:05 am and 1:38 pm on August 31.

Puja Vidhi

Commonly referred to as ‘Vighnaharta’, which means an almighty that removes all obstacles, Ganesha is revered dearly.

Several auspicious items are required for worshipping Lord Ganesha such as his idol, panchamrit (water pot), a red cloth, roli, akshat, kalava janeoo, cardamom, coconut, chandi ka vark, supari, laung, panchmeva, ghee kapur, chaukee, and gangajal.

Mantra

The process of worshipping Lord Ganesha follows 16 rituals, along with chanting of Puranik Mantras during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja.

The first day should begin with Avahana wherein the invocation of Lord Ganesha takes place. The mantra that needs to be chanted in front of the idol by joining both palms is:

He Heramba Tvamehyehi Hyambikatryambakatmaja

Siddhi-Buddhi Pate Tryaksha Lakshalabha Pituh Pitah

Nagasyam Nagaharam Tvam Ganarajam Chaturbhujam

Bhushitam Svayudhaudavyaih Pashankushaparashvadhaih

Avahayami Pujartham Rakshartham Cha Mam Kritoh

Ihagatya Grihana Tvam Pujam Yagam Cha Raksha Me

Om Siddhi-Buddhi Sahitaya Shri Mahaganadhipataye Namah

Avahayami-Sthapayami

As you go on to perform the 16 rituals over 11 days, the final mantra that needs to be recited to conclude Shri Ganesha Puja, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan, is:

Avahanam Na Janami Na Janami Tavarchanam

Pujam Chaiva Na Janami Kshamasva Ganeshwara

Anyatha Sharanam Nasti Tvameva Sharanam Mam

Tasmatkarunya Bhavena Rakshasva Vighneshwara

Gatam Papam Gatam Dukham Gatam Daridraya Meva Cha

Agata Sukha Sampattih Punyachcha Tava Darshanat

Mantrahinam Kriyahinam Bhaktihinam Sureshwara

Yatpujitam Maya Deva Paripurnam Tadastu Me

Yadaksharapada Bhrashtam Matrahinam Cha Yadbhavet

Tatsarva Kshamyatam Deva Prasida Parameshwara

