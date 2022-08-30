Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, and Mantra

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Process: The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity, according to Hindu customs.
Puja timings
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 31 and will conclude on September 9. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, which will fall on August 30, 2022.
Although the festival is celebrated with much fervour and holds significance all over India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
Shubh Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, the tithi begins at 03:33 pm on August 30 and ends at 03:22 pm on August 31. On this day, people perform their religious duties of cleaning the temple in their house, offering durva ghas, ladoos and modaks to Lord Ganesh, and completing the worship with an aarti.
The most appropriate time for the Ganesha Puja is Madhyana Kaala and the Shubh Muhurat will last for 2 hours and 33 minutes between 11:05 am and 1:38 pm on August 31.
Puja Vidhi
Commonly referred to as ‘Vighnaharta’, which means an almighty that removes all obstacles, Ganesha is revered dearly.
Several auspicious items are required for worshipping Lord Ganesha such as his idol, panchamrit (water pot), a red cloth, roli, akshat, kalava janeoo, cardamom, coconut, chandi ka vark, supari, laung, panchmeva, ghee kapur, chaukee, and gangajal.
Mantra
The process of worshipping Lord Ganesha follows 16 rituals, along with chanting of Puranik Mantras during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja.
The first day should begin with Avahana wherein the invocation of Lord Ganesha takes place. The mantra that needs to be chanted in front of the idol by joining both palms is:
He Heramba Tvamehyehi Hyambikatryambakatmaja
Siddhi-Buddhi Pate Tryaksha Lakshalabha Pituh Pitah
Nagasyam Nagaharam Tvam Ganarajam Chaturbhujam
Bhushitam Svayudhaudavyaih Pashankushaparashvadhaih
Avahayami Pujartham Rakshartham Cha Mam Kritoh
Ihagatya Grihana Tvam Pujam Yagam Cha Raksha Me
Om Siddhi-Buddhi Sahitaya Shri Mahaganadhipataye Namah
Avahayami-Sthapayami
As you go on to perform the 16 rituals over 11 days, the final mantra that needs to be recited to conclude Shri Ganesha Puja, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan, is:
Avahanam Na Janami Na Janami Tavarchanam
Pujam Chaiva Na Janami Kshamasva Ganeshwara
Anyatha Sharanam Nasti Tvameva Sharanam Mam
Tasmatkarunya Bhavena Rakshasva Vighneshwara
Gatam Papam Gatam Dukham Gatam Daridraya Meva Cha
Agata Sukha Sampattih Punyachcha Tava Darshanat
Mantrahinam Kriyahinam Bhaktihinam Sureshwara
Yatpujitam Maya Deva Paripurnam Tadastu Me
Yadaksharapada Bhrashtam Matrahinam Cha Yadbhavet
Tatsarva Kshamyatam Deva Prasida Parameshwara
