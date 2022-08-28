Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in India: The much celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi or the birth of Lord Ganesha is an annual Hindu festival. The 11-day celebration begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada which falls on August 30, 2022. Based on Udaya Tithi, this year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 31 and will conclude on September 9 with Ganesh Visarjan. As part of the celebrations, devotees bring idols Lord Ganesha to their homes and worship him.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The worship is initiated with the pranapratishtha, a ritual to instill life in the idols followed by the 16 ways of paying tribute known as shhodashopachara. The deity is offered coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks.

According to drikpanchang.com,

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 03:33 pm on Aug 30, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 03:22 pm on Aug 31, 2022

Families gather together to worship the idol with fervour and zeal and finally immerse the idols at the end of the commemoration, symbolising Ganesha’s journey to Mount Kailash, the abode of his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti/Durga.

Notably, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi assumed a public observance when Maratha kingdom ruler Shivaji used it to rouse nationalist sentiments. The festival was revived by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 when the British had banned political assemblies.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!