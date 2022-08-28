scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in India: on Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, the deity is offered coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks

ganesh chaturthiGanesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: Know the details here (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in India: The much celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi or the birth of Lord Ganesha is an annual Hindu festival. The 11-day celebration begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada which falls on August 30, 2022. Based on Udaya Tithi, this year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 31 and will conclude on September 9 with Ganesh Visarjan. As part of the celebrations, devotees bring idols Lord Ganesha to their homes and worship him.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The worship is initiated with the pranapratishtha, a ritual to instill life in the idols followed by the 16 ways of paying tribute known as shhodashopachara. The deity is offered coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks.

According to drikpanchang.com,

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 03:33 pm on Aug 30, 2022
Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 03:22 pm on Aug 31, 2022

Families gather together to worship the idol with fervour and zeal and finally immerse the idols at the end of the commemoration, symbolising Ganesha’s journey to Mount Kailash, the abode of his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti/Durga.

Notably, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi assumed a public observance when Maratha kingdom ruler Shivaji used it to rouse nationalist sentiments. The festival was revived by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 when the British had banned political assemblies.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 05:25:37 pm
Next Story

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Focus on Kohli as Indo-Pak rivalry resumes

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kunal Rawal and Arpita's pre wedding bash, gallery
Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash was a glamorous affair; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement