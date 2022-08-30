scorecardresearch
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, and Importance

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date, Puja Timings: According to Drik Panchang, the festival is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month which, as per the Gregorian calendar, falls in August or September

ganesh chaturthi, lord ganeshGanesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. (Unsplash)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: Celebrated with much fervour, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the grandest and most important Hindu festivals. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity, according to Hindu customs.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month which, as per the Gregorian calendar, falls in August or September. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31, which is a Wednesday, with devotees bringing idols of the deity to their homes. The worship is initiated with the pranapratishtha, a ritual to instill life in the idols followed by the 16 ways of paying tribute known as shhodashopachara.

Vedic hymns from religious texts are recited while the idols are adorned with red sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers. The idol is then offered coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks.

It is believed that Goddess Durga had fashioned Ganesha out of clay, following which she breathed life into the idol. She then asked him to guard her chambers while she bathed, instructing him to not allow anyone to enter. As such, when Lord Shiva returned home, he had to fight Ganesha to meet his own wife. Enraged after repeated failed attempts, Shiva severed Ganesha’s head from his body. When Durga learned of this, she was livid, and threatened to unleash hell on earth.

ganesh chaturthi, ganesh chaturthi 2022 Vedic hymns from religious texts are recited while the idols are adorned with red sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers.

She said she would only calm down if it is promised to her that her son would be the most loved god and that he would be worshipped before every other god. Lord Shiva agreed, and then instructed his comrade, Nandi, to find the head of any living creature that was closest to them. Nandi returned with an elephant’s head that was placed on Ganesha’s body. Thus, he was reborn and has since been worshipped above and before all gods.

Families enjoy scrumptious food, celebrate with friends and family, worship the idol with zeal, and finally immerse him at the end of the commemoration, symbolising Ganesha’s journey to Mount Kailash, the abode of his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti/Durga.

Puja timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Madhyahna Ganesha puja muhurat will be for 2 hours and 33 mins between 11:05 am and 01:38 pm on August 31. It is suggested to avoid moon sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Chaturthi tithi begins at 03:33 pm on August 30 and ends at 03:22 pm on August 31. The Ganesha visarjan will take place on September 09, 2022.

