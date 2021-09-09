Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers, and photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages, Quotes, Wishes, Photos, Wallpapers: Lord Ganesh’s birthday is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi every year. As such, people are gearing up to welcome ‘Ganpati Bappa’ in their own unique ways. Ganesh Chaturthi which starts on September 10, 2021 is celebrated with much love, zeal and fervour as it spreads the message of positivity, health, and happiness for everyone.

Also known as Vinayaka or Ganpati, Lord Ganesh is revered as the God of new beginnings and the remover of all obstacles.

The celebrations might be restricted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but make sure to wish your near and dear ones with these specially curated messages to make this festival even more memorable.

*May Lord Ganapati always be by your side in every test of your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages: Time for some wishes! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish for your happiness, prosperity, and peace

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages: May all your dreams manifest. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages: May you find the strength in Lord Ganesh! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, may your all dreams come true.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages: Praying for all your troubles to vanish! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Wish you a wonderful year ahead in all spheres of life with Lord Ganesh’s blessings! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages: Wish you health and happiness on the occasion. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages: May God bless you! (Source: Pixabay; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*May his arrival to each of our homes mark a new beginning in our lives, filling us with joy, hope, confidence, and courage

