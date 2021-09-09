Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, vidhi, puja samagri

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Puja Timings, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Shubh Muhurat: According to Hindu customs, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of deity Lord Ganesa, the God of wisdom and prosperity.

Puja Timings

One of the biggest and most auspicious festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, September 10 this year and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 21. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

Although the festival holds significance pan India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Also Read | Save the environment through clay Ganpatis

Shubh Muhurat

The tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10 and ends at 9:57 pm on the same day. On this day, people perform their religious duties of cleaning the temple in their house, offering durva ghas, ladoos and modaks to Lord Ganesh and completing the worship with an aarti.

The most appropriate time for the Ganesh Puja is Madhyana Kaala and the shubh muhurat is between 11:03 am and 1:33 pm.

Puja Vidhi

Commonly referred to as Vighnaharta, which means an almighty that removes all obstacles, Ganesha is revered dearly. Lord Ganesh’s Idol, water pot ‘Panchamrit’, red cloth, ‘roli’, ‘Akshat’, ‘Kalava janeoo’, cardamom, coconut, ‘Chandi ka vark’, ‘supari’, ‘laung’, panchmeva’, ‘ghee kapur’, ‘chaukee’ and ‘gangajal’ are needed for worshipping.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!