scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, vidhi, puja samagri

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Puja Timings & Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Samagari, Mantra: The puja muhurat begins at 11:03 am and ends at 1:33 pm on September 10

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 11:40:49 am
ganesh chaturthi 2021Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 10. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Puja Timings, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Shubh Muhurat: According to Hindu customs, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of deity Lord Ganesa, the God of wisdom and prosperity.

Puja Timings

One of the biggest and most auspicious festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, September 10 this year and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 21. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. 

Although the festival holds significance pan India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Save the environment through clay Ganpatis

Shubh Muhurat

The tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10 and ends at 9:57 pm on the same day. On this day, people perform their religious duties of cleaning the temple in their house, offering durva ghas, ladoos and modaks to Lord Ganesh and completing the worship with an aarti. 

The most appropriate time for the Ganesh Puja is Madhyana Kaala and the shubh muhurat is between 11:03 am and 1:33 pm.

Puja Vidhi

Commonly referred to as Vighnaharta, which means an almighty that removes all obstacles, Ganesha is revered dearly. Lord Ganesh’s Idol, water pot ‘Panchamrit’, red cloth, ‘roli’, ‘Akshat’, ‘Kalava janeoo’, cardamom, coconut, ‘Chandi ka vark’, ‘supari’, ‘laung’, panchmeva’, ‘ghee kapur’, ‘chaukee’ and ‘gangajal’ are needed for worshipping.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Ganesha, Ganesh idols, Ganesh idol painting
In pictures: Indians gear up to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement