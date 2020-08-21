Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Puja vidhi, muhuart, timings, samagri, and mantra

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Puja Vidhi: Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins on August 22, 2020. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/Indian Express)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Process: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is considered the vignaharta or obstacle-remover. He is worshipped as the lord of wisdom, good fortune and prosperity. It is believed that Ganesha, the elephant-headed god, was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month (August-September), to Goddess Parvati, who sculpted him using clay without the knowledge of her husband, Lord Shiva, who was livid when he came to know about it. This year, the festival begins August 22.

The 10-day festival ends on Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan day on September 1. On this day, Ganesha idols are immersed in water bodies after gala street processions.

It is believed that Ganesha was born mid-day, which is why the most opportune time for doing Ganesha Puja is mid-day as per Vedic astrology.

As per drikpanchang.com, the most appropriate time for Ganesh Puja is 11.06 am to 1.42 pm. The chaturthi tithi begins on August 21 at 11.02 pm and ends on August 22 at 07.57 pm.

The festival encourages people to install Ganesha idols in their homes, workplaces and in public, for peace, luck and prosperity. This year, the festivities may be low-key owing to the pandemic concern. Nevertheless, families are expected to bring Ganesha home and indulge in festivities.

