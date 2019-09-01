Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Process, Procedure

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Process: We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the elephant god, considered to be a remover of all obstacles. It is believed that Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month (August-September), to Goddess Parvati, who sculpted him using clay, without the knowledge of her husband, Lord Shiva, who was livid when he discovered the truth.

This year, the festival will begin September 2, and the immersion will happen after 10 days, on September 12. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi begins at 4.57am on September 2, and ends at 1.54am on September 3.

The puja muhurat is between 11.06am and 1.37pm on September 2.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not only about praying and fasting, but also about various cultural activities like dancing, singing and theatre performances. Across India, and especially in the state of Maharashtra, the spirit of the festival is brought alive with a sense of joy and common merriment.

People are encouraged to install Ganesha idols in their homes, workplaces and in public, for peace, luck and prosperity.