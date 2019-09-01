Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Decoration Ideas: Best Ganpati decoration Images, Photos, and Pictures

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Decoration Images, Ideas: The festive season is here! Every year, around this time, the skies assume a festive colour and the air breathes joy. This is year, too, we eagerly wait for the commemorations to begin, as we look ahead and plan for the months to come. And while we cannot wait for Ganesh Chaturthi, we bring to you these unique decor ideas that you can use and make your Ganesha idol stand out.

Peacock throne

We genuinely believe that the remover of obstacles deserves all the royalty. And nothing looks more royal than a peacock throne. Build a throne like the one in the picture, to add more joy to your prayers.

Fun and creative

If you want to make something that is quirky, then get inspired! Surround Ganesha with hay, scarecrows, and miniature farm dolls, to give the decor a funny appeal. You can also make something of you own, as per your taste and liking.

The green game

If there’s one thing everyone insists on, it’s to have idols and idol accessories that are environment friendly. This Ganesh Chaturthi, bring home an idol made of clay. Or you can craft one yourself!

There are many DIY videos available online, which can guide you. Check some out here.

The traditional route

If you are more traditional one, you can have the idol placed on the designated spot, surrounded with lights, lamps, flowers and fruits, and everything else you need for the puja.

Spread the festive cheer

Whatever you do, however you decide to welcome the deity, remember the importance of the festival and don’t forget to have fun. Most importantly, spread the festive cheer and keep it celebratory and inclusive.

