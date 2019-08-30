Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Date: When is Vinayaka Chaturthi in 2019?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Date in India: Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, which is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, celebrates the birth of Ganesh — Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva’s son. Lord Ganesha is believed to be the remover of all obstacles and is also considered by many as a symbol of good fortune, wisdom, and luck. This year the festival will be celebrated on September 2 (Monday).

There are many legends surrounding the birth of lord Ganesh, and several versions on how the festival started being celebrated. According to the most popular story, Parvati had used the dirt of her body to create Ganesh so that he could guard her while she took a bath. Shiva arrived later and was shocked and angry to see the presence of an unknown boy. As he tried to enter, Ganesh stopped him, leading to a fight during which Shiva cut the head of the child. Parvati, on hearing the commotion, came out only to see a headless Ganesh. After things were revealed, Shiva used the head of the first living creature, elephant in this case, and attached to his body.

As per another story, other gods had requested Shiva and Parvati to create someone who could pose as an obstacle against the rakshas (demons) and help devas to avert the obstacles. This led to the birth of Ganesh.

The festival is not only about prayers and fasting, but is also marked by various cultural activities like dancing, singing, and theatre performances.