Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes, Images: Inspirational Quotes, thoughts by Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: On Gandhi's birth anniversary, here are some motivational quotes by the leader

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes: Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually in India on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is also regarded as the ‘Father of the Nation’. Bapu, as he is fondly remembered, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar in Gujarat.

Leading the independence movement against the British, Gandhi was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he called for the British to Quit India. He led the non-cooperation movement in 1920. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.

On his birth anniversary, here are some motivational quotes by the leader that continue to inspire millions of people.

*”In prayer it is better to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes: Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

*”Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.”

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes: Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

*”Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes: Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

*”If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.”

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes: Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

