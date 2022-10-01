scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: History, importance and significance

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, and this year marks his 153rd birth anniversary

Gandhian experts, Gandhi jayanti, Adivasis social movements, Gujarat news, Indian express newsGandhi Jayanti 2022: It is celebrated on October 2. (Express Archives)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: A day dedicated to the ‘Father of the Nation’, Gandhi Jayanti is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi.

Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2, which is a national holiday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Mahatma Gandhi was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, and this year marks his 153rd birth anniversary. As a mark of respect to the leader, the day is celebrated with prayer services and cultural events in schools, colleges, and even government institutions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...

Political leaders pay homage at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, and his favourite songs, ‘Raghupati Raghava’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye’, are also sung on the occasion.

His birth anniversary is also celebrated in many other parts of the world.

Gandhi was a freedom fighter who tread the path of non-violence when India was under British rule. During his lifetime, his words and actions won over and galvanised the masses; several people joined him as he led the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement.

Advertisement

On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that declared October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution reaffirms “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and the desire “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 04:16:01 pm
Next Story

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter dance their heart out in new video as mom Neliima Azeem admires them from a corner

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ikebana
Ikebana: Exhibition celebrates the Japanese art of flower arrangement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement