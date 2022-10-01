Gandhi Jayanti 2022: History, importance and significance

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: A day dedicated to the ‘Father of the Nation’, Gandhi Jayanti is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi.

Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2, which is a national holiday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Mahatma Gandhi was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, and this year marks his 153rd birth anniversary. As a mark of respect to the leader, the day is celebrated with prayer services and cultural events in schools, colleges, and even government institutions.

Political leaders pay homage at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, and his favourite songs, ‘Raghupati Raghava’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye’, are also sung on the occasion.

His birth anniversary is also celebrated in many other parts of the world.

Gandhi was a freedom fighter who tread the path of non-violence when India was under British rule. During his lifetime, his words and actions won over and galvanised the masses; several people joined him as he led the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement.

Advertisement

On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that declared October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution reaffirms “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and the desire “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!