Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes, images, thoughts by Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually in India on October 2. It marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was also known as the “Father of the Nation”. The day is a tribute to Gandhi for his historic contributions to the country’s struggle for freedom from the British.

On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. Gandhi is considered among the first to apply the principle of non-violence or ahimsa in the political field on a large scale.

On his birth anniversary, here are some motivational quotes by the leader:

*”In prayer it is better to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”

*”Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

*”It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”

*”Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.”

*”The future depends on what you do today.”

