Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Know the history, importance and significance

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. Observed across the nation, the day is also a national holiday.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, and this year marks his 152nd birth anniversary.

As a mark of respect to the leader, the day is celebrated with prayer services and cultural events in schools, colleges, and even government institutions. The leaders of the nation usually pay homage at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. His favourite song, Raghupati Raghava, is also sung on the occasion. His birth anniversary is celebrated in many other parts of the world, too.

A freedom fighter who tread the path of non-violence, Gandhi’s words and actions won over the masses and several people joined him as he led the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement.

On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that declared October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution reaffirms “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and the desire “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence”.

