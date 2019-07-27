Keep fungal infections, dandruff away this monsoon with these simple haircare tips

It is not just the skin, even your hair and scalp fall victim to the pollution and rains during the monsoons. The situation is further aggravated by sweat, which attracts dust particles and other polluted elements. Which is why it becomes necessary to take extra care of your hair and scalp during the monsoon season.

To help you manage such problems better, we have listed are some commonly seen hair and scalp problems which get aggravated during the rains, along with ways to tackle them.

Frizzy hair

As hair tends to get wet during this season, it gets frizzy and looks untidy. “People usually opt to oil their scalp after washing, but a massage only improves the circulation and is good for the outer layer as it protects the hair and scalp like a hat. It, however, does not seep into the hair shaft. It is, therefore, recommended to use an anti frizz serum after you wash and towel dry your hair,” says Dr Jamuna Pai, SkinLab.

UV damage to hair

Besides damaging the shaft of the hair, UV rays also alters the natural colour and the texture of the hair, especially if you have coloured your hair. The rain and dirt change the colour that has been used on your shaft and also shorten the longevity of the hair colour. Always use shampoos formulated for protecting hair colour. Cover your hair with a nice umbrella whenever you step out of the house.

Excessive dandruff

This is probably the most common scalp problem one comes across. Thorough and frequent shampooing is a good way to rapidly remove the scales. Using a medicated shampoo containing ketoconazole, selenium sulphide or zinc pyrithione once a week helps in removing the scales as well as in decreasing the production of scales.

Oiliness of scalp and hair

This is due to the production of natural scalp oil mixed with rain water. Use a shampoo that is gentle enough for daily use but strong enough to cleanse your scalp. Remember to apply the conditioner only on the ends of your hair. Finally, when shampooing and conditioning the hair, switch from warm water to cool water after you’ve thoroughly rinsed away the conditioner. The cool water will shrink the opening of the hair follicles and slow down the oil production.

Fungal infection of scalp

Maintaining hair and scalp hygiene is the key to keep away fungal infections of the scalp, which is common during the monsoon season. Using an anti-fungal lotion to cleanse the scalp under a physician’s guidance will definitely help.

Lost lustre

The hair tends loose its shine and lustre during the rainy season. Take half a cup of apple cider vinegar and dilute it with a cup full of water and pour this on your hair after shampooing, recommends Dr Pai. It helps restore the shine if your hair has been damaged by the sun and has become dry and brittle.

Brittle hair

When exposed to sun rays for a long duration, your hair can brittle. At such times, it is advised to increase protein intake and take biotin supplements. Biotin vitamin helps in hair growth and even loss of hair loss or brittle and weak hair. But consult an expert before consuming trying biotin supplements.