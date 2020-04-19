Fun alternatives to basic video calls that you can try with friends in lockdown

A karaoke session with your friends is a fine way to make quarantine a bit less stressful. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) A karaoke session with your friends is a fine way to make quarantine a bit less stressful. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The lockdown, which has followed the self-quarantine period, has been on for a while now. And many editorials and write-ups have come your way as to how to stay connected and engaged during this period. Among them is keeping in touch with friends and family. It has been reiterated enough, that you cannot be in absolute isolation, and that it is not good for the mental health, either.

While virtual socialising has been encouraged, it has lost some of the excitement and the novelty with time. Sometimes calls are punctuated by glitches, other times conversations run out of content. So, if you are thinking of what else you can do, to keep in touch and stay connected, here are some fun alternatives to basic video calls.

Book club

Why don’t you and your friends start a book club? If you have the same set of books, great. Otherwise you can look it up online and give each other a week’s time to finish it. So the next time you are on call, you and discuss the book and share your thoughts. It is a great way for non-readers to start, too. And if you cannot agree on the same book, you can each read up something of your own choice and exchange thoughts on it. Sounds fun, right?

Netflix to the rescue

Just like books, you can watch a web series or a film, make notes and have a long, elaborate discussion on call, all while dissecting it. You and your friend(s) can have the same view on it, or surprisingly something totally opposite. It is likely that your next video call will have more substance and fodder.

Take quizzes together

There are many sites that offer free quizzes and a quick Google search will throw some options. So the next time you call each other, take up a quiz real time, and laugh over at the results together. Also, if you are the competitive sort, you can choose something to do with general knowledge and see how you and your friends fare.

Karaoke sessions

Yes, it is a tad difficult, but so much fun. A karaoke session with your friends is a fine way to make quarantine a bit less stressful. You can all get together on Zoom call and make this happen. In fact, it can be your drill every weekend. And the winner takes home, well, all the love and adulation, for now.

Cooking along

Some people are getting acquainted with their inner chef. They are baking and cooking new things every day. Maybe it is a good idea to learn something new from them and do it together on call. Say, Sunday night is reserved for lasagna and all the friends can get together on call and learn from that one friend who has aced their culinary skills. So much fun!

