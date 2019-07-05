Don’t let rain dampen your spirit; these activities will help brighten up the day

Watching the rain fall as the world goes by sounds like a lovely idea. But it can often play spoilsport and force you to cancel your plans and stay indoor. But don’t let the monsoon dampen your spirit; instead make the most of the day by indulging in some ‘me time’.

So ditch your mobile phone and computer, and take out time to unwind and relax on a rainy day. To help you, we have curated a list of activities that are sure to make a rainy day seem fun!

Stay home and have a movie marathon

Rain forced you to miss out on that movie date? Don’t worry. Grab the TV remote, microwave some popcorn and enjoy a family movie time with all at home. Catch up on the new blockbusters or binge watch old favourites — anything that would brighten up your day. If you have kids around and feel like watching something fun, opt for animated movies.

Read a book

Nothing sounds more appealing than having a cup of hot coffee and getting lost in a book. You could choose a thriller novel or go for a romantic one, depending on what you feel like reading.

Try your hand at baking or cooking

Rainy day calls of munchies that you can snack on along with a hot cuppa. So why not try some easy recipes that will add some delicious flavours to your day.

Crispy Corn

An appetiser or just an evening snack, crispy corn is the perfect way to rewind on a rainy day.

Spinach and corn sandwich recipe by Del Monte

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 5 mins | Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 – Slice Bread (white/brown)

2 cups – spinach leaves, blanches

1/4 cup – sweet corn, steamed

4 tbsp – Sandwich Spread

2 tbsp – Butter

Method:

*Wash and blanch the spinach. Cool and finely chop.

*Collect the chopped spinach in a bowl and add corn kernels, two tablespoon sandwich spread and mix well.

*Take a slice of bread, spread one tablespoon of sandwich spread all over and place spinach mix generously all over the slice.

*Take another slice and place over. Keep aside and make another sandwich from rest of the two slices.

*Heat a grill pan or a grill sandwich maker with butter.

* Transfer on a serving plate, cut into two diagonally and serve hot.

Chicken Gilafi Kebab

Ingredients:

300g – Chicken mince

50g – Onion (chopped)

50g – Tomatoes (chopped)

50g – Green capsicum (chopped)

30g – Coriander leaves (chopped)

20g – Green chili (chopped)

5g – Salt

20ml – Oil

20g – Cashew

20g – Almonds (peeled)

10g – Mint (chopped)

5g – Red chili powder

5g – masala powder

5g – Ginger garlic paste

3g – Cumin powder

10ml – Lemon juice

10ml – Fresh cream

5ml – Kewra water

Method:

*In a grinder add mince, onion, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger garlic paste, cumin powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, fresh cream, kewra water, cashew and almonds.

*Grind all these ingredients well.

*Skewer the mince on to wooden skewers.

*Take chopped onion, capsicum and coriander and wrap these chopped vegetables around the kebabs.

*Bake them in an oven at 180 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

*Your Gilafi Kababs are ready to serve.

Have a lovely rainy day!