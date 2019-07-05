Toggle Menu
Don’t let rain dampen your spirit; these activities will help brighten up the dayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/fun-activities-to-do-rainy-day-monsoon-5783083/

Don’t let rain dampen your spirit; these activities will help brighten up the day

Instead of sitting in front of the computer or fiddling with your mobile phone, enjoy some 'me time' on a rainy day.

rain food, monsoon munchies, monsoon snacks, what to do on a rainy day, things to do when it rains, what to do on a rainy day, rainy day snacks, rainy day food items, samosa, pakoda, vada pao, indianexpress, indianexpress news, indianexpressonline, indianexpress.com, Chicken Gilafi Kebab, crispy corn, read a book, movie marathon and rainy day, gloomy weather
Enjoy the rains by adding your own twist to the day. (Source: File Photo)

Watching the rain fall as the world goes by sounds like a lovely idea. But it can often play spoilsport and force you to cancel your plans and stay indoor. But don’t let the monsoon dampen your spirit; instead make the most of the day by indulging in some ‘me time’.

So ditch your mobile phone and computer, and take out time to unwind and relax on a rainy day. To help you, we have curated a list of activities that are sure to make a rainy day seem fun!

Stay home and have a movie marathon

rain food, monsoon munchies, monsoon snacks, what to do on a rainy day, things to do when it rains, what to do on a rainy day, rainy day snacks, rainy day food items, samosa, pakoda, vada pao, indianexpress, indianexpress news, indianexpressonline, indianexpress.com, Chicken Gilafi Kebab, crispy corn, read a book, movie marathon and rainy day, gloomy weather
If you feel like watching something fun, opt for animated movies. (Source: File Photo)

Rain forced you to miss out on that movie date? Don’t worry. Grab the TV remote, microwave some popcorn and enjoy a family movie time with all at home. Catch up on the new blockbusters or binge watch old favourites — anything that would brighten up your day. If you have kids around and feel like watching something fun, opt for animated movies.

Read a book

rain food, monsoon munchies, monsoon snacks, what to do on a rainy day, things to do when it rains, what to do on a rainy day, rainy day snacks, rainy day food items, samosa, pakoda, vada pao, indianexpress, indianexpress news, indianexpressonline, indianexpress.com, Chicken Gilafi Kebab, crispy corn, read a book, movie marathon and rainy day, gloomy weather
Make sure to keep your rainy day book collection ready. (Source: File Photo)

Nothing sounds more appealing than having a cup of hot coffee and getting lost in a book. You could choose a thriller novel or go for a romantic one, depending on what you feel like reading.

Try your hand at baking or cooking

Advertising

Rainy day calls of munchies that you can snack on along with a hot cuppa. So why not try some easy recipes that will add some delicious flavours to your day.

Crispy Corn

rain food, monsoon munchies, monsoon snacks, what to do on a rainy day, things to do when it rains, what to do on a rainy day, rainy day snacks, rainy day food items, samosa, pakoda, vada pao, indianexpress, indianexpress news, indianexpressonline, indianexpress.com, Chicken Gilafi Kebab, crispy corn, read a book, movie marathon and rainy day, gloomy weather
Homemade crispy corn sandwich is a must try. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

An appetiser or just an evening snack, crispy corn is the perfect way to rewind on a rainy day.

Spinach and corn sandwich recipe by Del Monte

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 5 mins | Serves 2

Ingredients:

4 – Slice Bread (white/brown)
2 cups – spinach leaves, blanches
1/4 cup – sweet corn, steamed
4 tbsp – Sandwich Spread
2 tbsp – Butter

Method:

*Wash and blanch the spinach. Cool and finely chop.

*Collect the chopped spinach in a bowl and add corn kernels, two tablespoon sandwich spread and mix well.

*Take a slice of bread, spread one tablespoon of sandwich spread all over and place spinach mix generously all over the slice.

*Take another slice and place over. Keep aside and make another sandwich from rest of the two slices.

*Heat a grill pan or a grill sandwich maker with butter.

* Transfer on a serving plate, cut into two diagonally and serve hot.

Chicken Gilafi Kebab

rain food, monsoon munchies, monsoon snacks, what to do on a rainy day, things to do when it rains, what to do on a rainy day, rainy day snacks, rainy day food items, samosa, pakoda, vada pao, indianexpress, indianexpress news, indianexpressonline, indianexpress.com, Chicken Gilafi Kebab, crispy corn, read a book, movie marathon and rainy day, gloomy weather
Try a lip-smacking non-vegetarian dish in the kitchen. (Source: File Photo)

Ingredients:

300g – Chicken mince
50g – Onion (chopped)
50g – Tomatoes (chopped)
50g – Green capsicum (chopped)
30g – Coriander leaves (chopped)
20g – Green chili (chopped)
5g – Salt
20ml – Oil
20g – Cashew
20g – Almonds (peeled)
10g – Mint (chopped)
5g – Red chili powder
5g – masala powder
5g – Ginger garlic paste
3g – Cumin powder
10ml – Lemon juice
10ml – Fresh cream
5ml – Kewra water

Method:

*In a grinder add mince, onion, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger garlic paste, cumin powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, fresh cream, kewra water, cashew and almonds.

*Grind all these ingredients well.

*Skewer the mince on to wooden skewers.

*Take chopped onion, capsicum and coriander and wrap these chopped vegetables around the kebabs.

Advertising

*Bake them in an oven at 180 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

*Your Gilafi Kababs are ready to serve.

Have a lovely rainy day!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the spiritual leader
2 Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes, Famous Thoughts of Swami Vivekananda
3 Water crisis: Simple ways to collect rainwater