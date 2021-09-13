Natural ways to get fuller lips at home

Many people go under the knife, and others opt for temporary treatments to enhance their lips. Of late, bigger and fuller lips have become desirable. But instead of doing something extreme and probably regretting it later, you can opt for some simple measures to obtain the plump-lip look at home.

Ritwika Gupta, a beauty influencer, says there are three effective beauty hacks to get plummer and attractive lips. Read on.

* Exfoliation

Just like the skin, taking care of the lips is also important, she says, adding that exfoliation gets rid of the dead skin and helps you achieve a fuller pout. “You can choose to exfoliate with a lip exfoliator and if you don’t have one, you can even use a toothbrush. Make natural lip scrubs at home. A lemon and honey lip scrub requires freshly-squeezed juice of half a lemon and a teaspoon of honey, along with a teaspoon of granulated white sugar. Mix all the ingredients and then rub the scrub on your lips and leave it for 10 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Be gentle and make sure you moisturise your lips with a lip balm afterwards,” Gupta says. Exfoliation can boost blood circulation and give you the desired result.

* Lip exercises

Gupta encourages facial yoga that can “train the ring of muscles around your mouth. “The best part is that you can do lip yoga in your car or on your couch at your convenience,” she says.

“Simply blow kisses for 60 seconds. The pursing action will make them appear slightly swollen,” she explains. Another lip exercise is sucking the sides of your mouth like a fish, and then working your lips up and down. “Do this at least 10-20 times and hold your lips for five seconds at a time. Another easy exercise would be to press lips together and rotate them clockwise and anti-clockwise 10 times each, or move them from left to right and right to left 10 times. This will boost the volume.”

* Makeup

Then, there is makeup which can positively give the illusion of bigger lips. Gupta shares that nude lips give the illusion of fuller lips. “But, if you are not a fan, one of the easiest ways to make your lips look bigger is to overline the lips. But before you do that, you need to define your lips by drawing an ‘X’ at the cupid’s bow and outline the lips. Make sure they’re even and symmetrical. After that, connect your liner at the corners and fill the lips with liner, fading towards the center. Apply a lip shade that is one shade lighter than your lip liner all over. Use the lipstick to dab it onto the center of lips, blending it with your finger to create the illusion of a fuller pout,” she explains.

Would you like to try these?

