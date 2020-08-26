FSSAI advises on how to keep your kitchen, home clean and disinfected

Clean frequently touched surfaces with soap and water. (Source: getty images)

As experts suggest regular and effective cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces to avoid transmission of COVID-19 virus, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has come up with some guidelines on how to do the same.

In a tweet, FSSAI recommended some simple steps to keep the kitchen clean and disinfected.

Follow these steps:

* Wash the kitchen counter or slabs and stove thoroughly with water and detergent daily.

* After every meal, clean and disinfect kitchen counters and stove.

* Wash utensils and other equipment thoroughly with soap or detergent and water after every use.

While cleaning and disinfecting, wear reusable or disposable gloves, advises Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). After you finish cleaning, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 minutes.

Further, if a person is quarantined at home, make sure to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in his or her room daily with one per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. Toilet surfaces, on the other hand, can be cleaned and disinfected with household bleach solution or phenolic disinfectants, as per the Health Ministry guidelines.

